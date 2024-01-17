16-Year-Old Mirra Andreeva Produces Massive Ons Jabeur Upset at 2024 Australian Open Days After Emulating Coco Gauff and Anna Kournikova

Ons Jabeur joined the expanding list of seeded WTA players suffering early exits from the 2024 Australian Open. Teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva blazed past her in their second-round clash in Melbourne. Just a couple of days ago, the 16-year-old Russian had become the youngest player since Coco Gauff to bag main draw wins in all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Advertisement

Andreeva, who made her WTA tour debut only in October 2022, is arguably one of the fastest-rising players in the women’s circuit. After ending her debut year as World No.405, she jumped over 350 places to conclude 2023 placed No.46. She reached the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, also making it to that stage in two WTA 1000 tournaments.

Extending her momentum, Andreeva scored the biggest win of her career with a dominant display against Jabeur on Wednesday. Remarkably, she handed the World No.6 a bagel too, dispatching her 6-0, 6-2 eventually. This is a fitting testament to the evolution and ascent the 16-year-old has achieved over the last year or so. In 2023, she participated in the girl’s singles event at the Australian Open, finishing as runner-up.

Advertisement

Andreeva’s first-round triumph over Bernarda Pera a couple of days ago made her the youngest player since Gauff to win a main draw match at every Grand Slam. Mirra Andreeva also beaten her Russian senior, Anna Kournikova to become the second youngest from the country to achieve this feat as well. Currently World No.47, her 2024 Australian Open run could push her to a new career-high ranking. She will also add a significant sum to her career prize money tally of $814,288.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OptaAce/status/1746855117708759523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, Mirra Andreeva’s elder sister Erika Andreeva, older by three years, is also a WTA professional. Ranked World No.113, Erika Andreeva unfortunately could not make it past the qualifying rounds Down Under. Yet, she has still attracted interest in the tennis world for being her sister.

Rising star Mirra Andreeva admits nervousness before facing idol Ons Jabeur at 2024 Australian Open

Mirra Andreeva was rightfully crowned the 2023 WTA Newcomer of the Year, following a breakthrough season. However, she made her Australian Open women’s singles debut only this year. True to her prodigious level, she has reached the third round in her maiden campaign.

The tournament debutante defeated three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur in a lopsided second-round match. This was Andreeva’s first win against a top-10 opponent. She converted five break points against the Tunisian star, who had zero. The stats painted a sorry picture for Jabeur, who bagged less than half the points the Russian teenager did.

Advertisement

After the match, Andreeva revealed that though she didn’t show it, she did feel very nervous before taking Jabeur on because she idolised her before becoming a WTA pro (via CBC).

“I was really nervous before the match because I’m really inspired by Ons and the way she plays. Before I started on the WTA Tour, I always watched her matches and was always so inspired. Now I had the chance to play against her.”

Andreeva will face either Diane Parry or compatriot Kamilla Rakhimova in the next round. She could potentially run into 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the Round of 16.