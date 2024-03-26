5 Rich Husbands of Star WTA Players Ft. Alexis Ohanian and David Lee

Celebrity couples aren’t a new concept in Hollywood, businesses, or the tennis circuit. Tennis players have often married another famous person and become a ‘Power Couple’ of sorts in the world, such as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian of the United States. Here are a few examples of ‘Power Couples’ with ‘Rich Husbands’ involving a WTA player:

Advertisement

Alexis Ohanian (married to Serena Williams)

When 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams got married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, it was a grand affair. The wedding was on the theme of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the guests had a memorable time. As per Forbes, the Alexis Ohanian net worth was $70 million in 2019, which have grown to $150 million by 2023.

He also has other ventures like SevenSevenSix (a reference to the origin year of the ancient Olympics), which gave him $750 million in assets. Serena Williams has a net worth of $300 million, $95 million of which is from prize money earnings.

Advertisement

On December 29, 2016, Ohanian and Williams got engaged. They got married in November 2017. The duo have two daughters, Alexis Olympia Ohanian and Adira River Ohanian.

Their combined net worth is somewhere around $450-$500 million, and they live happily as a family in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Although not her Florida home, her Beverly Hills house went for $7.5 million during the sale.

David Lee (married to Caroline Wozniacki)

After Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki broke up with famed golfer Rory Mcllroy despite being engaged to be married to him, she then went to marry former basketball player David Lee. After retiring in 2017, David Lee worked at a Social Capital Investment in California, before becoming a director in Florida.

He earned a whopping $92 million from his NBA career and he used that money for good use, giving him good returns. David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki have a combined net worth of $40 million, and they are looking to sell their Miami penthouse for $42.5 million.

Lee married Wozniacki in June 2019 and two years later in 2021, she gave birth to their only daughter Olivia Wozniacki-Lee. They also have a son James, born in 2022. They live in Fisher Island, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Advertisement

Bastian Schweinsteiger (married to Ana Ivanovic)

Former World No.1 and 2008 French Open women’s singles champion, Ana Ivanovic married Bayern Munich soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger on 12th July 2016 in Venice, Italy. They had met two years before that in 2014 and started dating. Schweinsteiger has a net worth of $90 million and after retiring from soccer in 2019, he has worked as an on-air football analyst.

He works for German TV broadcaster ARD, and its weekend program Sportschau. He scored 68 goals for Bayern Munich, won 8 Bundesliga titles, and one UEFA Champions League title.

Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic have three children together, two of them are named Luca and Leon. Ana Ivanovic’s net worth is $17 million, which makes their combined net worth $107 million. They live in Westendorf, Tyrol, Austria. They live in a luxurious villa that is 400 square meters in area and reportedly costs 3.5 million Euros.

Andre Agassi (married to Steffi Graf)

After his divorce from his former wife Brooke Shields, Andre Agassi found love again in the company of fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf. Agassi’s divorce settlement with Brooke Shields cost him a lot, $130 million approximately. But the former 8-time Grand Slam winner knew he had something special with Graf.

They got married on October 22, 2001, in a very private ceremony where the only witnesses were their mothers. Andre Agassi has accumulated a net worth of $175 million throughout his career, out of which $31,152,975 is in prize money. After retirement in 2006, Agassi has taken to commentary on odd occasions but mostly dedicated his time to the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation, which raised $60 million for children in Nevada, who are at risk.

He also has several business ventures such as Andre Agassi Ventures and Official All-Star Cafe, which is a Sports-themed restaurant, among others.

His wife Steffi Graf has a net worth of $145 million, which makes their combined net worth $320 million. The duo have two children – Jaden Gill, a son born in 2001, and Jaz Elle, a daughter born in 2003. They live in Las Vegas, Nevada, and got married in their Las Vegas home. They have also put up a $2.4 million mansion for sale in Las Vegas.

Enrique Iglesias (married to Anna Kournikova)

Anna Kournikova is a former tennis player from Russia, who has since become a model and TV personality. She has been in a relationship with famous pop star Enrique Iglesias. She met the Spanish singer-songwriter in 2001 after she appeared in his music video ‘Escape’.

The connection between them was instantaneous. Enrique Iglesias has a net worth of $100 million, and he is still very active in his music career.

Anna Kournikova has a net worth of $60 million, which makes their combined net worth $160 million. Kournikova and Iglesias didn’t get married but have been together for 22 years now. The couple share three children and live together in Miami Beach, Florida. They bought their Miami home for $1.8 million and have asked for $4.85 million during the sale.