How Anna Kournikova Splurged Above $26,000,000 To Own Luxurious Houses in Miami With Pop Star Enrique Iglesias After Premature Tennis Retirement

Mar 25, 1998; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Anna Kournikova Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by USA TODAY Sports and May 3, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Recording artist Enrique Iglesias poses for a photo at Power 96 in Miami. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Anna Kournikova may have retired at only 22 after 8 ordinary years on the WTA Tour. Regardless, her looks made her one of the most popular tennis players around the turn of the 21st century. She utilised her fame well, earning millions as a celebrity figure. Unsurprisingly, she currently lives in an elegant mansion reportedly worth an estimated $26 million USD in Miami, the venue for the Miami Open 2024.

Advertisement

The Russian star has dated Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias since 2001 and has three children with him. Fraternal twins Nicholas and Lucy were born in 2017 and daughter Mary in 2000.

The couple, with their three kids, live in a lavish estate in Miami. Located at 4535 Sabal Palm Road in Miami, the 20,000-square-foot property boasts ample greenery with palm trees, high hedges, and a lush green lawn. This is approximately a 28-minute drive (13.7 miles) away from the Miami Open 2024 venue, the Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertisement

When Anna Kournikova was pregnant for the first time in 2017, the duo decided to upgrade the security and privacy of their house. They erected a 16-foot wall across the perimeter and added a child barrier to their sprawling infinity lap pool. There is also a jacuzzi hot tub by the side.

The waterfront mansion has direct access to Biscayne Bay with a private pier where speedboats and small yachts can be docked. Enrique Iglesias also ensured his wife did not stay away from her sport by adding a tennis court beside the two-storey building.

Iglesias and Kournikova reportedly acquired the property in 2009, buying two adjacent lots for $5 million USD. They then proceeded to demolish the existing houses and start from scratch. Looking at the luxurious residence, it is safe to say their decision paid off. The couple’s neighbours in the opulent area of Millionaire’s Row include Cher, Lil Wayne, Ricky Martin, Matt Damon, Billy Joel, and more.

(All details from Hello Magazine and Daily Mail)

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ previous house was also worth millions

Iglesias and Kournikova’s current mansion is not far from the Grammy winner’s previous residence. Before moving into the aforementioned place in 2013, he sold his old house for $6.7 million USD. He grew up in the Bay Point area of Miami, hence his attachment to the area. This marks a handsome return on his investment of $640,000 USD, the cost of the empty plot he purchased in 1998 (Fox News).

Advertisement

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ older home was no ordinary house either. It boasted six bedrooms across two storeys, as per Tennis365. It had an open kitchen, a swimming pool and plenty of lush fields to go along the massive master suite and a sprawling terrace.

The couple, despite boasting a huge social media following, are private when it comes to their personal lives. Not many details are public about their lives or their children. However, they do share occasional glimpses of their loving family.

Click here to read about Maria Sharapova’s $11 million villa.