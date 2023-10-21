$40,000,000 Worth Andy Roddick to Change the Face of Tennis With Visionary Investment

Andy Roddick has been an active businessman since his tennis retirement in 2012, building a large stable of investments. He has added a new video technology start-up, SwingVision, to his portfolio. The company aims to revolutionise how tennis is viewed and officiated.

Despite his early retirement at the age of 30, Roddick has stayed in touch with the game and maintained his brand image. He continues to be active on social media, discussing tennis and other issues with his candid opinions on them. He was the last male American tennis superstar and his involvement with tennis is key to keeping tennis culture in the United States alive.

Andy Roddick invests in SwingVision with Lindsay Davenport

Roddick joined hands with former USA player Lindsay Davenport to invest in SwingVision. The company uses technology and data to simplify analytics, statistics, and officiating in tennis. Founded in 2019 by former Tesla employees, SwingVision recently raised over $6 million in a funding round.

Roddick and Davenport, alongside Rohan Bopanna, Alison Riske-Amritraj, and James Blake, came on board as investors during this round. Overall, the organization has raised $9.5 million across four rounds at an estimated valuation of over $100 million.

Former World No.1 Davenport revealed to Forbes that Roddick convinced her to invest in SwingVision by explaining the features of the app to her. She has four children, all into tennis, with the eldest playing juniors at a high level. SwingVision’s features appealed to Davenport as it made data and analytics accessible.

“When Andy talks, I tend to listen a little more. He was telling me about the features. “With SwingVision, it evens the playing field for everybody. You are able to get the data if you want.”

Roddick has dabbled in many technology-driven investments and companies after his retirement. He is the co-founder of ViewFi, a ‘virtual orthopaedic care platform’. A Microsoft ambassador, he is very active on social media, curating a strong online presence.

It is only understandable that Roddick added SwingVision to his list of Investments. The company uses an AI-powered app to convert a phone or tablet into a device that can show tennis analytics and store videos. SwingVision provides automatic highlights, statistics, and real-time line calling. Targeted at leisure and entry-level players, they also plan to introduce remote coaching. Currently available only for Apple’s iOS, SwingVision can transform how tennis is run at the grassroots and recreational levels.

How rich is Roddick? US Open 2003 champion’s net worth

Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open and five ATP Masters titles, collecting 32 singles titles overall for a career prize purse of $20,640,030. He was the closest to a popular marketing superstar American tennis had after Andre Agassi.

Hence, Roddick attracted many big-name companies seeking a high-profile celebrity tennis player. His marriage to model and actress Brooklyn Decker pushed him further into the limelight. He has an impressive collection of brands endorsed during and after his playing days. Lacoste, Babolat, Lexus, American Express, Rolex, Microsoft are some examples. He also runs an academy in his home state of Nebraska.

Apart from ViewFi, SwingVision, and health brand HumanCo, he also invested in and became a co-owner of Travis Mathew Apparel. This has driven his net worth to an estimated $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. American tennis has been searching for the next male tennis player with stardom like Roddick, but no one has stepped into his boots yet.