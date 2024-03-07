Indian Wells 2024 Commentators for Tennis Channel: Jim Courier, Martina Navratilova Headline Impressive Panel

Former champions of the tournament Jim Courier and Martina Navratilova spearhead a stellar group of Indian Wells 2024 commentators for Tennis Channel. Overall, American viewers of the ATP 1000 event will hear 16 analysts, coaches, and former players share their views during the broadcast.

The Indian Wells is one of the biggest competitions on the ATP and WTA Tours. It is often called the ‘5th Slam’ because of its sheer magnitude in terms of revenue, footfalls, and grandeur.

Accordingly, Tennis Channel has left no stone unturned in curating a commentary panel fit for such a tournament. The television network continues to own exclusive broadcast rights for ATP events in the United States. Lindsay Davenport, Martina Navratilova, and Jim Courier are the biggest names on the Indian Wells 2024 commentators list. All three have won the singles title here twice. Former Indian Wells doubles champions Chanda Rubin, CoCo Vandeweghe, and John Isner will join the illustrious trio.

Also on the team will be two-time US Open women’s singles champion Tracy Austin. Coaches Paul Annacone and Jason Goodall will also be on mic duties for Tennis Channel. The latter has worked with the likes of Tim Henman, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, and Jennifer Capriati. Annacone, meanwhile, is most famous for coaching Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, and Sloane Stephens.

They will be joined by retired American players Jan-Michael Gambill, who peaked at World No.14, and Leif Shiras and Nicholas Monroe. Player-turned-analyst Prakash Amritraj will hop onto the panel, fresh off working on the Netflix Slam 2024. Tennis Channel sportscasters Steve Weissman, Brett Haber, and Geoffrey Chizever complete the list.

This incredibly well-rounded panel of Indian Wells 2024 commentators will surely elevate the American audience’s watching experience.

Complete list of Indian Wells 2024 commentators