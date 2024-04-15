5 Best Rafael Nadal Matches Of All-Time From Barcelona Open Ft. 2021 Final vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal is all set to make his first appearance on clay in the 2024 season at the Barcelona Open that starts from Tuesday. Nadal has been the brand ambassador of sorts of this tournament, having won it a record 12 times in his career so far. Such has been his legacy that the center court of the arena at Barcelona Open is named after him.

In the tournament’s history, Rafael Nadal has been known to hardly drop a set, let alone lose a match. So here are the 5 best matches Nadal has ever played at the Barcelona Open –

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2021 Barcelona Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas had won the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021 and was, therefore, in terrific form that season. Rafael Nadal lost in the quarterfinals to Andrey Rublev in the same tournament. Hence, coming into the Barcelona Open, Tsitsipas had a lot going well for him in order to stand a chance against Nadal in the final match.

However, Nadal, an 11-time winner by then, had a ton of expertise and experience of how to play in home conditions behind him. He won the first set 6-4 but Tsitsipas hung on by a narrow margin to win the second set, 7-6 (8-6). In the third set, Tsitsipas did play to his level best but Nadal closed it out by winning the big and important points, 7-5. This remains Rafael Nadal’s last Barcelona Open title win to date.

In 2022 and 2023, Carlos Alcaraz won back-to-back titles to become the new man to beat in the competition.

Rafael Nadal vs Ilya Ivashka, 2021 Barcelona Open

The tennis world may vaguely remember this Rafael Nadal match for not being a final or semi-final, or for the matter that it wasn’t against someone in the top 10. But Belarusian player Ilya Ivashka gave Nadal a run for his money in the 2nd round of the 2021 Barcelona Open.

Nadal lost the first set 3-6. A shocking result was almost on the cards until the Spaniard pulled it back in his favor in emphatic fashion. He won the next two sets 6-2, 6-4, and moved to the next round.

Rafael Nadal vs David Ferrer, 2008 Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer played many matches against each other of the highest quality in their careers despite being extremely good friends off it. The 2008 Barcelona Open final was no different in terms of intensity, where Ferrer put up a great fight against Nadal. He lost the first set 1-6 but came back strongly to take down Nadal 6-4 in the 2nd set.

However, Nadal was just a different player in the third set, not giving Ferrer any chance. Ferrer lost it 1-6 and Nadal won the title. This was the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s 4th title in Barcelona.

Rafael Nadal vs Kei Nishikori, 2016 Barcelona Open

By 2016, Rafael Nadal had become a veteran of the Barcelona Open and the world knew about his clay prowess. He beat Kei Nishikori 6-4 in the first set. In the 2nd set, although the Japanese player fought better to almost level the proceedings, Nadal won it 7-5. This was Nadal’s 9th title and Nishikori’s first loss in the final of the ATP 500 event. Nishikori entered the 2016 tournament as a 2-time defending champion.

Rafael Nadal vs Juan Carlos Ferrero, 2005 Barcelona Open

2005 was the first year Rafael Nadal won the Barcelona Open. As an 18-year-old then, Nadal faced a legend from his home country, Juan Carlos Ferrero, in the final.

Shocking many, Nadal won the first set 6-1. Ferrero was taken aback but did not give up easily as expected of a player of his stature. Yet, Nadal won the second set too, 7-6 (7-4). He won the 3rd set 6-3 to win in straight sets and clinch his first-ever Barcelona Open title.