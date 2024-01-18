5 Biggest Wins of Thanasi Kokkinakis’s Career Including Win Over 6-Time Australian Open Champion Roger Federer
Atharva Upasani
|Published Jan 18, 2024 08:12PM UTC
Thanasi Kokkinakis, te young Aussie has enjoyed a better career in doubles but is making big strides in singles too. At the Australian Open 2022, Kokkinaki won the Australian Open doubles title with his partner Nick Kyrgios to win his first Grand Slam title. Now, the 27-year-old is trying to make a name for himself in the singles.
Advertisement
Although the Aussie is yet to make big moves in the singles section, he has got some big wins under his name. The 27-year-old has beaten some big name in the past, including players in the top 10 rankings in the world.
Roger Federer – Miami 2018
Thanasi Kokkinakis announced himself to the tennis world with a big win over Roger Federer. The Australian star defeated the Swiss maestro in the second round of Miami Open. Kokkinakis won the match 3–6, 6–3, 7–6, coming back from a set down against Federer. Federer was world number 2 at the time and this was the biggest win of Kokkinakis’s career.
Advertisement
Martin Cilic – Adelaide 2022
Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated the Croatian star Martin Cilic in the semi-finals of the Adelaide Open 2022. The Aussie playing of his home ground was backed by a buoyant support throughout the match. The 27-year-old won a thrilling tie-break in the final set to win the match, 6–2, 3–6, 7–6(12–10).
Milos Raonic – Queen’s Club 2017
Kokkinakis faced up against the Canadian Raonic in the first round at the Queens club tournament in 2017. In a thrilling match, the Australian won in straight sets. Both the sets went into tie breaks as both players looked inseparable. However, the Australian produced some moments of magic to enter the next round. In a thrilling match, Kokkinakis defeated Raonic 7–6(7–5), 7–6(10–8).
Stan Wawrinka – French Open 2023
Kokkinakis produced a big upset as he defeated Stan Wawrinka at the French Open. The duo faced each in the second round on clay with the Swiss going in has a heavy favorite. However, the Aussie star produced some dazzling shots to win the match in five sets. Kokkinakis defeated the former French Open winner 3–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(4–7), 6–3.
John Isner – Adelaide 2022
John Isner and Kokkinakis faced off in the second round of the Adelaide Open 2022. In a see-saw game, all three sets went into tie-break as both the players refused to give up. Eventually, the Australian came up with the good as he won the match 6–7(5–7), 7–6(7–5), 7–6(7–4) . This was one of the toughest matches of Kokkinakis’s career.
Advertisement
Share this article