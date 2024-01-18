5 Biggest Wins of Thanasi Kokkinakis’s Career Including Win Over 6-Time Australian Open Champion Roger Federer

Jan 19, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrates during his match against Andy Murray of Great Britain on day four of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Thanasi Kokkinakis, te young Aussie has enjoyed a better career in doubles but is making big strides in singles too. At the Australian Open 2022, Kokkinaki won the Australian Open doubles title with his partner Nick Kyrgios to win his first Grand Slam title. Now, the 27-year-old is trying to make a name for himself in the singles.

Advertisement

Although the Aussie is yet to make big moves in the singles section, he has got some big wins under his name. The 27-year-old has beaten some big name in the past, including players in the top 10 rankings in the world.

Roger Federer – Miami 2018

Thanasi Kokkinakis announced himself to the tennis world with a big win over Roger Federer. The Australian star defeated the Swiss maestro in the second round of Miami Open. Kokkinakis won the match 3–6, 6–3, 7–6, coming back from a set down against Federer. Federer was world number 2 at the time and this was the biggest win of Kokkinakis’s career.

Advertisement

Martin Cilic – Adelaide 2022

Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated the Croatian star Martin Cilic in the semi-finals of the Adelaide Open 2022. The Aussie playing of his home ground was backed by a buoyant support throughout the match. The 27-year-old won a thrilling tie-break in the final set to win the match, 6–2, 3–6, 7–6(12–10).

Milos Raonic – Queen’s Club 2017

Kokkinakis faced up against the Canadian Raonic in the first round at the Queens club tournament in 2017. In a thrilling match, the Australian won in straight sets. Both the sets went into tie breaks as both players looked inseparable. However, the Australian produced some moments of magic to enter the next round. In a thrilling match, Kokkinakis defeated Raonic 7–6(7–5), 7–6(10–8).

Stan Wawrinka – French Open 2023

Kokkinakis produced a big upset as he defeated Stan Wawrinka at the French Open. The duo faced each in the second round on clay with the Swiss going in has a heavy favorite. However, the Aussie star produced some dazzling shots to win the match in five sets. Kokkinakis defeated the former French Open winner 3–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(4–7), 6–3.

John Isner – Adelaide 2022

John Isner and Kokkinakis faced off in the second round of the Adelaide Open 2022. In a see-saw game, all three sets went into tie-break as both the players refused to give up. Eventually, the Australian came up with the good as he won the match 6–7(5–7), 7–6(7–5), 7–6(7–4) . This was one of the toughest matches of Kokkinakis’s career.