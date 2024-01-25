5 Fiery Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev Matches That Went Right Down The Wire

Mar 24, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R) shakes hands with Alexander Zverev of Germany (L) after their match on day five of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Zverev won 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have one of the hottest rivalries in tennis right now. The two tennis stars have not got along well with each other, either on-court or off it. The rivalry between the two particularly kicked off since their Netflix saga.

In an episode dedicated to Alexander Zverev, the German star took aim at Medvedev and expressed his displeasure at the Russian’s antics. However, Medvedev refused to respond to Zverev’s comments, but there is expected to be some tension when the two face each other. Daniil Medvedev has enjoyed the better head-to-head record between the two so far by winning 11 of their 18 contests. The two tennis stars have produced some of the classic matches when facing each other over the years.

1. Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells (2023)

Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev at the Round of 16 stage at the Indian Wells Masters in 2023. The Russian came from behind to win the match in a thrilling 3-setter. Zverev won the first set, however Medvedev won the second set in a close tie-breaker to take the match into a deciding set. The Russian went on the win the match 6-7, 7-6, 7-5.

2. The infamous Medvedev vs Zverev Monte Carlo clash (2023)

The Round of 16 clash at the Monte Carlo was a heated match between Medvedev and Zverev. Both the stars refused to give in, in another 3-set thriller. The Russian reached the quarterfinals, after coming from behind to win 3-6, 7-5, 7-6.

After the match, Zverev and his team slammed Medvedev for his ‘dirty games’ and admitted that they had ‘lost all respect’ for the Russian. However, Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophie Thomalla, surprisingly suggested that Zverev’s weak mentality could not get him the win against the Russian.

3. Zverev knocked Medvedev out of Cincinnati Masters (2023)

Alexander Zverev got his much-desired win against Medvedev at the Cincinnati Masters last year. The German star won the match in three sets to reach the quarterfinal of the tournament. This was just Zverev’s second win in nine matches against the Russian. In a thrilling match, the German held his nerve to win the deciding set and take the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

4. Daniil Medvedev edged out Alexander Zverev at the ATP Cup (2021)

Daniil Medvedev registered a famous win against Alexander Zverev in the Germany vs Russia semi-final match of the ATP Cup. The Russian continued his great form against the German, on his favored hard courts with a 3-set win. After losing the first set, Medvedev came back to win the next two in fine fashion to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. The Russian went on to win the tournament for his country by defeating Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the final.

4. Alexander Zverev set the tone for their rivalry with Miami Masters win (2018)

Alexander Zverev had quite the head start against Daniil Medvedev in the early stages of their careers. The German won five of the first six meetings between the duo and one of them was his triumph in Miami in 2018. Zverev won a thriller in 3 sets to knock Medvedev out early in the competition. The German star won the match 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.