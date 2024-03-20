Konstantin Koltsov Death Cause Tragically Considered as Suicide, Fans Hope Paula Badosa Could Console Aryna Sabalenka As Friend and Opponent Both

New developments in the untimely passing of Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, suggest that he committed suicide. Earlier reports from Belarus, however, had stated a blood clot as the cause of death. Fans on social media were left bewildered by the conflicting updates.

The first news of Koltsov’s unfortunate death broke early on March 18 when his former hockey club, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, released a statement. The reason behind the tragedy, though, was not revealed.

Hours later, Belarusian media reports shed light on the cause of death. It proclaimed that Koltsov passed away because of a detached blood clot. The news spread as many global publications picked it up.

However, fresh reports from Miami, where Koltsov was during his death, claimed he had committed suicide. The police released a statement (via Daily Mail), stating they responded to a call about a male jumping from the balcony of St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, a luxury hotel, just after Monday midnight. The investigating authorities are treating Koltsov’s death as an ‘apparent suicide’ and no foul play is suspected.

Konstantin Koltsov was accompanying Aryna Sabalenka on her Sunshine Double journey. After her fourth-round exit in Indian Wells, they headed to Florida as the World No.2 set her sights on the Miami Open 2024. Many speculated that Sabalenka may pull out of the WTA 1000 tournament after the heartbreaking loss of her partner. However, she opted to brave on and play and will face close friend Paula Badosa in the second round.

Fans believe facing Paula Badosa could comfort Aryna Sabalenka after losing Konstantin Koltsov

Badosa and Sabalenka’s friendship is much-loved by fans. The Spaniard is gradually working her way back after a string of injuries. She beat another returning star, Simona Halep, in the opening round after coming back from a set down. Sabalenka and she have not shied away from displaying their friendship on social media.

Fans felt facing her best friend Paula Badosa could help Aryna Sabalenka in some way after losing her boyfriend. They said there is no better opponent for her first match after the tragedy than a loving best friend.