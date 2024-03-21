Aryna Sabalenka Claims She Was No Longer Dating Deceased Konstantin Koltsov As Former NHL Player’s Ex-Wife Rubbishes Suicide Statement By Miami Police

The saga of Konstantin Koltsov’s apparent suicide keeps getting murkier each day. Aryna Sabalenka revealed her pain but also said they were no longer dating. The former NHL player’s ex-wife, meanwhile, refuted reports calling it a suicide.

A few hours after news of Koltsov’s death came through, Miami Police released a statement saying he jumped from the balcony of a hotel. They said the case would be investigated as a suicide and no foul play is suspected.

However, the former Pittsburgh Penguins star’s ex-wife, Julija Mikhailova, came forward to dismiss these reports. Speaking to Belarusian outlet Zerkalo (via The Sun), she hinted that Koltsov lost control in an inebriated state and fell off the balcony. She claimed his room had empty liquor bottles.

“Most likely, he was very drunk. Unfortunately, hockey players are sometimes guilty of this. Empty alcohol bottles were found in the room where Konstantin stayed. There was a balcony overlooking the ocean. Probably Konstantin did not keep track of his actions.”

Mikhailova said she managed to access Koltsov’s email and discovered that he had booked other apartments and a car on rent. She believed this showed that he was planning to end his life. She concluded by saying that while people are free to have their opinions, there was no indication of a tragic suicide.

“We still have the old family computer with Konstantin’s email. I knew the passwords and managed to open some emails. Konstantin had further booked apartments in a different location. Purchases that have not yet arrived have been paid for. He rented a car for a long time. That is, he did not intend to die. Anything, of course, can go to your head, but there was no sign of tragedy.”

Julija Mikhailova and Konstantin Koltsov had three children before they separated and the latter began dating Aryna Sabalenka in 2021. However, much to everyone’s shock, the World No.2 revealed they had broken up. In the first statement from her end after this tragedy, she said she was heartbroken and needed privacy. What took everyone aback, though, was Sabalenka saying she and Koltsov were no longer dating.

Aryna Sabalenka set to face best friend Paula Badosa in ‘uncomfortable’ Miami Open 2024 tie

Despite the saddening death of her partner, Sabalenka opted not to withdraw from the Miami Open 2024. She received a bye into the second round, where she will face close friend Paula Badosa. Many were glad with this match-up for the Belarusian, saying facing her best friend in the first match after a tragedy would comfort her.

Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka are probably the tightest pair of friends on the WTA Tour. The Spaniard spoke about the situation her closest buddy was going through, revealing she had talked to Sabalenka and knew what was going on. She said the details have shocked her since she doesn’t want her friend to suffer.

“It’s a very tough situation. Yesterday I spoke with her. This morning the same. I know the entire situation, what is happening. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she’s my best friend and I don’t want her to suffer. It’s a very tough situation.”

Badosa defeated Simona Halep to set up a second-round clash against Sabalenka. She said it wasn’t going to be uncomfortable but declined to elaborate further, claiming she had promised so. The former World No.3 hoped to have a great match against Sabalenka, presumably to help get the latter’s mind off for a little while.

“Playing against her, it’s also uncomfortable. But I don’t really want to talk about it because I said I’m not going to talk about it. She’s my best friend and I promised that. She’s a strong woman. I think she will get the power from somewhere. I hope it’s going to be a battle, a good match.”