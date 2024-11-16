5 Tennis Personalities Who Made Paris Most Sought-after Vacation Spot in 2024 Ft. Aryna Sabalenka

Jun 3, 2024; Paris, France; Aryna Sabalenka reacts to a point during her match against Emma Navarro of the United States on day nine of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Aryna Sabalenka ended the 2024 season as the No.1 player in the world and to celebrate that, she went to Paris with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. But Sabalenka wasn’t the only big name from the world of tennis to have gone to the French capital for vacation this year.

Sabalenka opted to stay at the Four Seasons George V Hotel since neither she nor Frangulis owned an apartment in the city.

Besides Sabalenka, there were 4 other big names who made appearances in Paris in 2024 for reasons apart from playing tennis and because of that, got to spend some quality time in the city with their families.

1. Roger Federer

Federer once shared on his Instagram story about being chauffeur-driven around the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris at the time of the Paris Fashion Week. It was quite a way to announce that he was in the ‘City of Lights’.

It turns out that he was there with his wife, Mirka. Federer had also explored the La Galerie Dior with her in October 2024. Prior to that, in August, Federer made it to Paris at the time of the Olympics 2024 but more for work commitments.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion completed his work for Uniqlo and On, his two pet projects of sorts to cash in on the Olympics fever.

2. Serena Williams

Serena Williams has visited Paris thrice this year and on two occasions, those were for vacation. Interestingly, in the 2010s, Serena was rumored to be the owner of an apartment in the French capital.

However, she isn’t now and yet, is a huge fan of the city and some things it has to offer such as sports, clothes, wine, food and hotels. While she did attract controversy for accusing a top Parisian restaurant based out of the Peninsula Hotel, of denying her and her family a table for dinner, she had good stays in Paris otherwise in 2024. Serena was also spotted watching Olympic events with her husband Alexis Ohanian and her children after she was honored at the opening ceremony on the River Seine.

3. Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe was knocked out of the first round of the Paris Masters this year. But he opted to stay back for having a holiday in the city with his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Broomfield had a luxurious stay at the Intercontinental Paris Legrand Hotel and shared many photos of her and the room. Interestingly, she was also in Paris in October 2023 as part of the Paris Fashion Week and seemed to have a great time with Tiafoe too.