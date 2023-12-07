5 Tennis Stars Who Have Imitated Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ Celebration Ft. Arthur Fils

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most influential sportsman on the planet. The soccer superstar is famous all over the world due to his incredible career. Ronaldo has over 613 million followers on Instagram, which is the most ever. Another famous aspect about Ronaldo is his goal celebration, the iconic ‘SIU.’ Young tennis player Arthur Fils did it recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo does his trademark SIU celebration every time he scores a goal and is joined by his supporters in the stadium. Now, playing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese superstar is in the twilight of his career but still thrilling fans with his goals and celebrations. His SIU celebration is so iconic, that even some tennis stars have copied it.

Arthur Fils does the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Young tennis star Arthur Fils produced the SIU celebration after his win in Riyadh recently. The Frenchman admitted that his coach was a Barcelona and Messi fan, so he did the SIU to irritate him. Fils was joined by the Riyadh crowd in the SIU as Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in Riyadh with Al Nassr.

Carlos Alcaraz did it just before Arthur Fils

Carlos Alcaraz paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after making it to the semifinals of the ATP Finals. The Spaniard won 6-4 6-4 against Daniil Medvedev to make it to the semi-finals against Novak Djokovic. Later, Alcaraz wrote Ronaldo’s SIU catchphrase on the camera.

Novak Djokovic is the biggest tennis name to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo

Recently, Novak Djokovic picked up golf clubs to participate in the Ryder Cup All-Star game in Rome. At one point during the game, Novak Djokovic performed Cristiano Ronaldo’s SIU celebration. This celebration got a loud cheer from the crowd. The Serbian is a soccer fan and has met both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the past.

Ons Jabeur did it in the French Open 2023

During the French Open 2023, Ons Jabeur did the SIU celebration after reaching the quarterfinals. Jabeur is known for her great personality and sense of humor. This celebration brought out a smile on her husband’s face.

Nick Kyrgios embraced the SIU taunts in Australia

Throughout the Australian Open in 2022, crowd were shouting SIU at players. While Andy Murray and a few other were irritated by it, others thrived. One such player was Nick Kyrgios who brought out the SIU celebration after his first round win. The crowd was delighted and joined the Aussie star in celebration.