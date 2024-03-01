8 Billionaire Friends Rafael Nadal Has Ft. Indian Wells 2024 Owner Larry Ellison

Sept 8, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men s singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal is set to play the Indian Wells 2024. Although he will not receive any appearance fees, Larry Ellison, the owner of the ATP 1000 Tournament, is doing his best to pamper the 22-time Grand Slam winner. According to numerous reports, the billionaire founder of Oracle has been hosting the southpaw at his private resort.

As he enjoys his time before the Indian Wells at Larry Ellison’s resort, let’s take a look at the 8 billionaire friends of Rafael Nadal.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates seems to be quite a random name to appear on this list. However, Gates and Rafael Nadal became good friends during the charity match hosted by Roger Federer’s Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2020.

Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison and Rafael Nadal have been great friends for quite a few years. Ellison is not only the owner of the Indian Wells 2024 but is also the co-founder of Oracle. With a net worth of $117.4 billion, Ellison has multiple properties all over the United States. However, his primary home is on the island of Lanai in Hawaii.

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been rivals for the majority of their career. Their friendship was best highlighted during the Laver Cup in 2022 when both were constantly crying upon the Swiss superstar’s retirement. With the virtue of having won 20 Grand Slams and having multiple brand endorsement deals, Federer had an estimated earnings of $1.1 billion.

Richard Branson

Considering Richard Branson’s love for tennis, the founder of the Virgin Group’s friendship with Rafael Nadal isn’t surprising. The duo have shared numerous moments on the court together. Back in 2022, Branson was hosted by his friend at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. Branson’s net worth as of 2024 is $3.9 billion.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Being two of the most popular and accomplished personalities in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal are stakeholders in the Mabel Hospitality Group. The most followed person on Instagram, Ronaldo became the first active team-sport athlete to surpass $1 billion in career earnings in 2020.

Lionel Messi

Rafael Nadal’s interest in football along with Lionel Messi’s playing for Barcelona’s club made it inevitable for the two legends to become friends. Over the years, apart from speaking highly about each other, they have also exchanged gifts on numerous occasions. Back in 2022, Leo Messi surpassed $1.15 billion USD in career earnings.

John Paulson

John Paulson has been in the stands, watching several matches of Rafael Nadal throughout his career. The American hedge fund manager’s net worth peaked at $13.8 billion USD 10 years ago. But currently, the New York resident is said to be worth around $4 billion USD.

Tiger Woods

Apart from being a tennis legend, Rafael Nadal is a huge golf enthusiast, spending multiple hours on the course. The two sports megastars have visited each other in action during their respective sports and have even been commended for their impressive performance.

The winner of 82 PGA Tour events has a net worth of $1.1 billion.