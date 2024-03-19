Carlos Alcaraz Puts in Some Commentary of His Own For His Insane Point Against Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells 2024: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz is fresh off winning the Indian Wells title for the second time in his career. The Spanish star defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the title in front of a packed crowd. Throughout the match, Alcaraz and Medvedev played out some spectacular points, however, one point by Alcaraz will be forever attached in everyone’s memory.

Alcaraz hit a banana shot winner against Medvedev to get the crowd on their feet during the Indian Wells final. The Spaniard looked set to lose the point after miss timing his jump for a volley. However, the 20-year-old recovered well to stay in the point and hit an iconic shot to win the point. Medvedev was left stunned by Alcaraz’s banana shot too and the crowd were shouting in disbelief at the Spaniard’s ability to pull it off.

Talking to the media after the match, Alcaraz was more than happy to describe the point. The Spaniard admitted that he did not really know what happened during the point as he missed his volley. Medvedev mistimed his top too to give Alcaraz a chance to win the point. Then, Alcaraz finished the point with a banana shot to the thrill of the crowd.

“I was about to jump and smash it and something happened to my feet and I could not jump. When something like that happens you have to put one more ball in and run to the next one. It was a pretty good lob and Medvedev couldn’t smash in a good position and it gave me a opportunity to stay alive in the point. It was actually a banana shot, it was quiet cool that passing and that point.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev could face each other in Miami Open 2024 semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz will start the Miami Open 2024 as the top seed at the tournament. The Spaniard will take the top spot after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament. Alcaraz is targeting his first-ever Sunshine Double after winning the Indian Wells. However, his road won’t be easy.

Carlos Alcaraz could potentially face Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the competition. The Russian is the defending champion in Miami and would be keen to go back-to-back. The 28-year-old will use the disappointing loss in the final of Indian Wells as a motivation to win the title in Miami. The Miami Open 2024 is set to deliver some great matches with Medvedev or Alcaraz potentially facing Jannik Sinner in the final.