Novak Djokovic Superfan Publicly Slaps Big Accusation on Rafael Nadal Ahead of Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal is currently preparing to return to the court at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters after another injury hiatus. A Novak Djokovic superfan on X (formerly Twitter) sensationally accused the Spaniard of receiving undue favours from the tournament owner.

After making a much-awaited comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, Nadal unfortunately suffered another injury setback after only three matches. Having missed all events since then, he will return with a Protected Ranking at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. As an unseeded player in a stacked field, he could potentially receive a tough match-up in the first round itself.

However, one of the most polarising Djokovic fans on X alleged Nadal has prior information about his schedule. Pavvy G, who has infamously slammed Roger Federer as well, claimed the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s friendship with Larry Ellis, owner of the Indian Wells Masters, created a conflict of interest.

Rafael Nadal also shared a training photo on Instagram from a luxury resort owned by the Oracle co-founder. The Djokovic fan speculated that his match timings would be revealed to him before the official draw, courtesy of his closeness with Ellis.

More fans of the Serb backed Pavvy G’s claims, some even alleging that Nadal will know who he is facing before the official draw.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic on good terms even as fan wars continue

While Nadal and Djokovic aren’t exactly best friends, they remain on good terms despite their storied rivalry. They have exchanged words many times in the past, but now, in the last leg of their respective careers, seem to have grown closer. The legendary duo were on the same flight to the USA recently. Posting a selfie they clicked together, they captioned it ‘good company’. This post took the internet by storm with many gushing over their apparent friendship.

However, even as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic come closer, a section of their fans keep warring with each other. The GOAT debate remains a sensitive topic for certain followers of the Big 3. For instance, the aforementioned allegations are an example of how certain fans refuse to move on from slinging mud at their favourite player’s rivals, even as the athletes themselves remain cordial.