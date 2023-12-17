“Absolutely Nothing To Do With Beating Rafael and Roger. Victim Mentality Is a Disease”: Fans Disagree With Novak Djokovic Claim by Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach

Mar 14, 2013; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Roger Federer (SUI) shake hands after their quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Nadal won 6-4, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after match point against Taylor Fritz of the United States (not pictured) on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mouratoglou is often in the headlines for his controversial statements. Serena Williams’ former coach recently stated that the fans hate Novak Djokovic because the Serbian started defeating Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. According to the Frenchman, Djokovic ended the ‘Fedal’ dominance in tennis and that is the main reason that fans do not like him.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were developing a rivalry in the 2000s when Novak Djokovic came in the picture. The Serbian had a slow start to his career compared to his rivals, but soon started competing for Grand Slams. Djokovic started beating Nadal and Federer in finals and won major titles throughout the 2010s. Now, with Federer retired and Nadal suffering from injuries, the Serbian is leading the GOAT debate with 24 Grand Slam titles.

According to Mouratoglou, Djokovic is the biggest name in tennis and a hero in Serbia. Djokovic has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and is currently the face of men’s tennis. Mouratoglou further added that the fans should appreciate the Serbian more as tennis will miss him when he retires.

However, many tennis fans do not agree with the sentiments shared by the French coach. Many fans took to social media to voice their opinion on the matter. Some fans believed that Djokovic is hated because of other reasons and not because he defeated Nadal and Federer. While other believe that Serbia’s strong personality is the reason behind people not appreciating him. However, some people also agreed with Mouratoglou’s statement and supported him.

Although Djokovic is the Grand Slam leader, he has often expressed that he does not feels appreciated enough. The Serbian has said that he is still not respected enough in the western countries.

Novak Djokovic leading the GOAT debate

Novak Djokovic is leading his rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the GOAT debate. The Serbian superstar is still going strong at the age of 36, winning Grand Slam titles. With Roger Federer retired with 20 Grand Slam titles and Rafael Nadal at 22, Djokovic is the favorite to end his career with the most Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic has mentioned that he aims to win all four Grand Slam titles in the coming season. 2024 is the year for Paris Olympics as well, which will give the Serbian an opportunity to win the title that has eluded him in his career. An Olympic gold will secure the Serbian’s legacy as the GOAT.

Both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have won medals at Olympics with only Djokovic failing to do so, so far. 2024 is set to be a crucial year for Novak Djokovic and his aim to be the best.