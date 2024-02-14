HomeSearch

Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp Prediction, Preview and Live Streaming: Local Hopeful Aims to Topple Australian Open Champion

Tanmay Roy
|Published

Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, prediction, head to head, weather and live streaming details

Images Credits: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The ATP Tour 500 series Rotterdam Open 2024 is finally moving along to the second round, except a few Round 1 matches remain. One such match is Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp. Jannik Sinner hasn’t taken to court after his historic Australian Open win a month ago.

This is his next event and he would love to take an early domination against World No.66 Zandschulp. Sinner’s rank is 4. It hasn’t improved despite his AO 2024 win. Therefore, he would love to get an addition to his points and move ahead to world no. 3 or 2.

The Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandshculp match will take place at the indoor hard courts of Rotterdam Ahoy at around 7:30 pm local time (1.30 PM ET) on Wednesday.

This is the first match for both of them at the Rotterdam Open 2024. Sinner, who is also the no.1 seeded player here, doesn’t get an early head start to the second round, unlike a lot of other ATP Tours. Jannik Sinner is going through the highs of highs, becoming the first Italian to win the Australian Open. He defeated Novak Djokovic thrice in the past six months, including the 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 win against the Serb in the AO 2024 semi-final. After that, he beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final. He should be comfortable against Zandschulp.

Botic van de Zandschulp is a Dutch player who saw some professional success in 2023. At the 2023 Miami Open, he reached the fourth round, his first time at any ATP Masters 1000 event. He defeated Alexei Popyrin and Casper Ruud in the process. At the 2023 BMW Open too, Zandschulp reached the semi-finals. These have been some of the finest performances by Zandschulp in recent times.

While Zandschulp has shown some promising signs of his prowess recently, he still stands very little chance against a superior opponent like Jannik Sinner at the moment. Therefore, The SportsRush’s prediction for the Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp match is in favor of the Italian.

Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp – What does history tell us?

The Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp contest has only happened once before. It was at this year’s Australian Open, en route Sinner’s road to victory. Just like the ATP Rotterdam Open 2024, Sinner’s first match at the ‘Happy Slam’ was against Zandschulp. Sinner won that match comfortably by 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

The match will be streamed online live on Tennis TV and American audience can watch it on Tennis Channel. For the UK audience, it will stream on Sky Sports. The weather in Rotterdam is on the colder side. The temperature will be 9 degrees Celsius at 7 pm, around which time the match starts. Wind speed will be 18 km/h and humidity is maximum at 81%.

Share this article

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy