Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp Prediction, Preview and Live Streaming: Local Hopeful Aims to Topple Australian Open Champion

The ATP Tour 500 series Rotterdam Open 2024 is finally moving along to the second round, except a few Round 1 matches remain. One such match is Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp. Jannik Sinner hasn’t taken to court after his historic Australian Open win a month ago.

This is his next event and he would love to take an early domination against World No.66 Zandschulp. Sinner’s rank is 4. It hasn’t improved despite his AO 2024 win. Therefore, he would love to get an addition to his points and move ahead to world no. 3 or 2.

The Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandshculp match will take place at the indoor hard courts of Rotterdam Ahoy at around 7:30 pm local time (1.30 PM ET) on Wednesday.

This is the first match for both of them at the Rotterdam Open 2024. Sinner, who is also the no.1 seeded player here, doesn’t get an early head start to the second round, unlike a lot of other ATP Tours. Jannik Sinner is going through the highs of highs, becoming the first Italian to win the Australian Open. He defeated Novak Djokovic thrice in the past six months, including the 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 win against the Serb in the AO 2024 semi-final. After that, he beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final. He should be comfortable against Zandschulp.

Botic van de Zandschulp is a Dutch player who saw some professional success in 2023. At the 2023 Miami Open, he reached the fourth round, his first time at any ATP Masters 1000 event. He defeated Alexei Popyrin and Casper Ruud in the process. At the 2023 BMW Open too, Zandschulp reached the semi-finals. These have been some of the finest performances by Zandschulp in recent times.

While Zandschulp has shown some promising signs of his prowess recently, he still stands very little chance against a superior opponent like Jannik Sinner at the moment. Therefore, The SportsRush’s prediction for the Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp match is in favor of the Italian.

Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp – What does history tell us?

The Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp contest has only happened once before. It was at this year’s Australian Open, en route Sinner’s road to victory. Just like the ATP Rotterdam Open 2024, Sinner’s first match at the ‘Happy Slam’ was against Zandschulp. Sinner won that match comfortably by 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

The match will be streamed online live on Tennis TV and American audience can watch it on Tennis Channel. For the UK audience, it will stream on Sky Sports. The weather in Rotterdam is on the colder side. The temperature will be 9 degrees Celsius at 7 pm, around which time the match starts. Wind speed will be 18 km/h and humidity is maximum at 81%.