When Rafael Nadal Won First-Ever Grand Slam Point in Iconic Rivalry Against Roger Federer in 2005 With Running Forehand

Every time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stepped onto the court, it felt like the whole tennis world just froze. Fans couldn’t take their eyes off the TV, particularly when they faced each other in Grand Slams. But which Slam was the first one where they actually met? It was the French Open in 2005.

Looks like the Roland Garros’ social media team got a bit nostalgic this Tuesday! They shared a throwback video of the very first Grand Slam point between the duo. The post featuring their semifinal contest in Paris that year instantly became a hit, and it’s easy to see why.

This was the match that really put Nadal on the map. Even though the Spaniard already had some pretty impressive wins under his belt, like one against Federer in the 2004 Miami Masters, that victory in Paris was special for a lot of reasons.

He not only managed to beat an in-form Federer who was chasing a career Grand Slam, but that win also took him to his first Major final, where he defeated Mariano Puerta.

The first ever point between Nadal and Federer in a Grand Slam match. The beginning of something legendary ✨ pic.twitter.com/BHFzeqUknv — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) December 3, 2024

There were barely ten seconds in the clip shared by the Roland Garros account, which apparently started with Federer serving. The then 19-year-old Nadal did well to return the serve with a two-handed backhand but then the Swiss star sent the shot to the other side of the court. The Spaniard raced across to clinch the point with his trademark running forehand. Thus began a classic rivalry in the Grand Slams!

Tennis fans are used to seeing Nadal produce this shot over and over again. Yet, they were pleasantly surprised to learn that this was the way Rafa won his first Grand Slam point against his arch-nemesis.

“Insane from Rafa”: Fans react to Nadal’s running forehand winner

It is understandable that Roland Garros’ social media team posted this clip, especially just weeks after Nadal retired from the sport. A lot of fans are still not over it, so this post quickly gained popularity. The users were really impressed with how Rafa handled this tricky shot.

The rest is history! ❤️ — FPL Footballherd (saha) (@fpl_footbalherd) December 3, 2024

that running forehand — Truespeaker (@Srinunayak012) December 3, 2024

insane from rafa — nebby (@1gamesetmatch) December 3, 2024

One fan even went on to claim that the running forehand winner against someone like Federer would be one of the career highlights of many players. For Rafa, he feels it’s just another point.

The fact that a point like that against Roger would be 100% featured in any other player’s whole career highlights, and it’s just another Rafa’s point shows the size of legend he is. — NicolásV (@vocobelli87714) December 3, 2024

Over the course of their career, they played each other 40 times on the ATP Tour, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 24-16. From 2004-2019, they mesmerized supporters with a high level of tennis. After all these years, they remain fresh in the minds of their fans even though both have retired from the sport. That says something!