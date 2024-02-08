“Don’t Want My Money to Go into the Pockets of a Domestic Abuser!”: Roger Federer-Backed Laver Cup Faces Potential Boycott From Fans As Alexander Zverev Confirmed For Team Europe

Jan 22, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alexander Zverev of Germany gesticulates to his team during his match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the fourth round of the men s singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The official Laver Cup account on X (formerly Twitter) announced the first three Team Europe players on Thursday, February 8. Alexander Zverev’s inclusion was met with heavy criticism from fans. Many threatened to not attend the team tournament if the German kept his place.

Advertisement

The Laver Cup, the brainchild of Roger Federer’s, sees Team Europe take on Team World over a series of matches in September annually. The Swiss icon’s last professional match came in the 2022 edition of this event. Last year, Team Europe abjectly surrendered as many experts and fans lamented the absence of star players. However, things seem better this time as Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev have been confirmed to participate along with Zverev.

Zverev’s participation, though, faced backlash on X. He is facing two separate allegations of domestic abuse and is scheduled for trial. Fans were unhappy with the Laver Cup organisers for allowing him to feature.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vanistrator/status/1755573874417135674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tennis_poetry/status/1755519601377505712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theWAGproject/status/1755544338115776799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VSnodin/status/1755521044901658719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lucy_fionaa/status/1755530220608614531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gretaagerwig/status/1755525360161308882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/agnes_kozma/status/1755541868018905171?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/volleyfun68/status/1755577489634509126?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Laver Cup shifted bases to Berlin, Germany, for the 2024 edition. A couple of fans mentioned how Zverev’s trial will be held in the same city.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/abbiemc/status/1755523849377194352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cheesy_Fritters/status/1755530785103454640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WillBeckman_/status/1755567178286293302?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A section of fans said they wanted to attend the Laver Cup but will be staying away now since Zverev is playing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tennis_poetry/status/1755519234724036939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/prettbesce/status/1755561305476415771?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ch7_maria/status/1755530489295786035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/agnes_kozma/status/1755542444064551153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/followdaisy/status/1755546659243593887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Laver Cup will begin on September 20, 2024, after the US Open. Remaining players for the Bjorn Borg-led Team Europe will be announced soon. Team World, captained by John McEnroe, has not revealed any participant yet.

Alexander Zverev has glorious Laver Cup record; Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz pale in comparison

Alexander Zverev is arguably the most successful player in the Laver Cup 2024’s short history. He missed the last two editions, due to injury in 2022 and low ranking in 2023. Regardless, he holds a bunch of records.

For starters, he has won the tournament four times, more than anyone else. He is also tied with Roger Federer, Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, Frances Tiafoe, and Jack Sock for most tournament appearances, with four each. Bar Tiafoe, who could feature for Team World in 2024, the World No.6 will leave everyone behind with his 2024 participation.

Additionally, he is also level with Federer for most singles matches won (six). With a W/L of 8-3 across singles and doubles, his win percentage of 73% is the highest among players with at least five matches. If Zverev does play the 2024 Laver Cup, he will likely improve upon his records and pull ahead of others.

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, has featured in only one edition. He only played one singles tie in 2021 and won. Carlos Alcaraz will be making his Laver Cup debut.