After Dropping Crazy Workout Video, Hotshot Taylor Fritz Draws Further Attention With Gorgeous Post; “Is Wolf on the Run?”

Taylor Fritz, one of the US’s youngest and most exciting tennis players, often gets attention on social media due to his good looks. Besides his tennis achievements, he has always made waves for his off-court activities, whether it is spending time with his girlfriend Mogan Riddle, or burning calories in the gym to attain a stunning physique. This time, it was the latter one.

After losing to Alex Michelsen in the Round of 16 of the Italian Open, Fritz decided to spend some time in Switzerland. His recent Instagram update is from his time in one of the most scenic cities in the country.

He wrote, “What up Geneva?”

In the picture he posted alongside, Fritz was standing beside a water body, staring deep into the abyss. He was looking dapper as ever, wearing a black overcoat with a beige inner shirt.

Fritz’s post immediately attracted fans and celebrities alike. The most notable of them was fellow US tennis player Reilly Opelka.

Opelka wrote in the comments, “Is wolf on a run?”

Opelka was referring to Jeffrey John Wolf, the ATP hitting partner and physio of Taylor Fritz. It seems Fritz went to Geneva with JJ Wolf. He responded to Opelka’s comment.

He wrote, “lol. Always.”

After that, Fritz joined in on the discussion with a hilarious comment.

He responded, “so weird man idk why he’s been going on so many runs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Fritz (@taylor_fritz)

Overall, the three shared a good camaraderie over the Instagram post. However, other fans were just enamored by Fritz’s looks. Thirst comments like “Can I touch you?” and love-eyed emojis rained in the comments. This isn’t the first time Fritz has garnered attention for his looks.

The 2022 Indian Wells champion also ranked 7th in the Ranker‘s ‘List of Hottest Male Tennis Players’. After Tommy Paul, Fritz was the 2nd American on the list.

But the 26-year-old’s superb physique and stunning looks don’t come out of thin air. He spends an awful amount of time in the gym training, a taste of which was shared on Instagram recently.

A sneak peek into Taylor Fritz’s promotional workout

A video by ‘Optimum Nutrition’ on Instagram, shows Taylor Fritz working out in the gym. He is sweating it out on the treadmill while talking about Optimum Nutrition supplements.

The caption read, “Pro tennis player @taylor_fritz unlocks his next level of fitness with Gold Standard Whey.”

Fritz talked about the benefits of his workout routine and how he balances himself between training and playing,

“Each day, each workout is an opportunity to reach new potential. If you keep your head down and put in the work, you are always going to win… That’s why I reached Gold Standard Whey for the quaity I trust can be about next level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Optimum Nutrition (@optimumnutrition)

His fans also got the opportunity to see the interiors of his gym. Fritz has what it takes to make it big in tennis. With 7 ATP Titles, he is not only on the right track of achieving professional success, but his looks, persona, and energy combined can make him a star. His future looks bright.