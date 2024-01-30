“None of the Americans Except Tommy Paul Deserve To Be on This List”: Hottest Tennis Players Poll Sparks Discourse on Reddit

Digital media company Ranker, which often does polls on entertainment and sports and takes Redditor’s opinions into account, has made a poll on the ‘Hottest Tennis Players of All Time’ among men. Choosing 40 out of all the male tennis players based on their hotness and attraction inevitably and immediately sparked a debate on Reddit. To be fair, some names were obvious such as Tommy Paul but some were a surprise. The latter became the subject of debate between Redditors, each providing their own opinions.

The list shows almost every tennis player shirtless in the image, with a short bit of description alongside it. Borna Coric of Croatia tops the list as the hottest men’s tennis player. The 27-year-old Davis Cup and Hopman Cup winner was part of the Forbes ’30 Under 30′ sports list for 2016. With a lean physique and perfect jawline, Coric grew up idolizing Croatian champ Goran Ivanisevic and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. Although not officially revealed, Coric is dating Croatian player Donna Vekic.

With Italian star Matteo Berrettini in between, American player Tommy Paul is on the list at No. 3. Soon to be seen in the Dallas Open, 26-year-old Tommy Paul posed in the picture bare-bodied with his chiseled physique. He has been dating influencer Paige Lorenze for nearly two years now. He last played at the Australian Open, where he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round.

Some of the other notable tennis stars to make it to the Top 15 of the list were Holger Rune (#9), Casper Ruud (#4), Grigor Dimitrov (#5), Taylor Fritz (#7), Dominic Thiem (#10), Alexander Zverev (#11), Stefanos Tsitsipas (#12), and Felix Auger-Aliassime (#15). All of these players were present during the just-concluded Australian Open.

The top 15 out of the 40 players are from 10 different countries, with Italy topping the list with 3. The remaining 6 players are Lorenzo Musetti from Italy, Maxime Cressy from France and America, Denis Shapovalov from Canada, and Fabio Fognini from Italy.

‘Hottest Tennis Players’ list could’ve had these names too apart from Tommy Paul

There is no doubt about the attractiveness of those players on the list of hottest tennis players. The appeal they have towards their fans and admirers is proof enough of that. However, one can’t help but wonder about some of the names missing from the list.

The most notable one has to be Novak Djokovic. The Serbian GOAT is 36 years old and is still going toe-to-toe with every single younger opponent of his. Not only that, he is still extremely fit, with a terrific lean physique, and is most of the time more agile than younger players.

Frances Tiafoe (#28) and Rafael Nadal (#21) come down in the list, missing out on the Top 15. Both these players often their abs on display whenever any picture of them shirtless goes viral. Their physique could’ve demanded an entry in the Top 15. Tiafoe is dating Ayan Broomfield, who is equally attractive. Nick Kyrgios is at No.39 and Roger Federer hasn’t even made it to the Top 40. Both of these players could’ve arguably had a place in the Top 15 hottest tennis players.