‘Chipotle Man’ Taylor Fritz Drops Another Banger of a Video, Leaving Tennis & Food Lovers Drooling; “When are we Getting the Fritz Bowl?”

Taylor Fritz has become the apple of the online tennis community’s eye. Just days after his workout video in collaboration with Optimum Nutrition, Fritz dropped another banger of a clip on his Instagram. The 26-year-old media-savvy player can’t seem to contain the love he receives for his stunning looks.

This video by Fritz was in partnership with Chipotle, a restaurant chain mainly dealing in Mexican food. In the clip, Fritz gets real about his childhood motivations and how his dad encouraged him to break all boundaries, which eventually led to him taking to the tennis court at the age of 2.

In fact, it was those early pushes and support from his family that made Taylor Fritz the player he is today. More than anything, Fritz wants to win the Grand Slam, as is the prerogative of any tennis player. Therefore, to keep himself energized, healthy, and always fit to conquer, Fritz prefers to get his food from Chipotle, as he wrote,

“Locked in, ready to go and powered by @Chipotle”

Interestingly, the fan comments under the video are equally iconic. Some called Chipotle the best meal after tennis, while others made a cheeky wordplay and claimed they were waiting for the ‘Fritz Bowl.’

“Chipotle is literally the best food to eat after tennis.” “When are we getting the Fritz Bowl?” “Sustained by passion, fueled by Chipotle.” “Love Chipotle! Dale”

From what is known, Fritz has been planning the partnership with Chipotle for quite some time now. He first hinted at the collaboration around two months ago and got the deal done after about five weeks.

How did Taylor Fritz and Chipotle get started?

Not just Taylor Fritz’s fans, but Fritz himself believes that Chipotle is the best meal one can have after a tennis workout. In fact, he had been indulging in Chipotle food way before partnering with them, and even spoke about the dream collaboration on the Tennis Channel, saying,

“I’m a really picky eater,” said Fritz. He continued, “I can have a bowl of Chipotle after workout and I feel it’s given me everything I need. It’s healthy and it’s something that I can eat over and over again. For me, that’s really what works.”

Now, a month into the partnership, Taylor Fritz is loving it more than ever, and Chipotle seems to be working out great for him.