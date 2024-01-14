After On, Roger Federer Impact Sees Ben Shelton Bag Rolex Deal That Could Double American Youngster’s Net Worth in 2024

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the United States reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Shelton is currently making massive strides in men’s tennis. The American star has made a name for himself with his unique and confident style of play. Now, Shelton has a big contract with watch making giants Rolex, to show for his success. The American star has followed in the footsteps of Roger Federer is signing a deal with Rolex.

Rolex has been synonym with tennis stars in the past. Roger Federer has carried the baton of being ‘the’ Rolex athlete. The Swiss superstar has carried the brand’s elegant tag with his similar style of play. The partnership between Federer and Rolex has been a huge success and is still going strong after the Swiss’ retirement.

Now, Ben Shelton has signed for Rolex and would hope to leave a similar legacy as Roger Federer. The American is still only 21 and had his big breakthrough at the US Open in 2023. Shelton signed this deal with Rolex through Roger Federer’s agent, Tony Godsick. The American is part of Team8 as well, and a possible recommendation from Federer could have played it’s part during the negotiations.

With this deal, Shelton has joined his fellow tennis stars in the Rolex team. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are already a part of the famous watch brand. Lately, Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner have signed deals with Rolex as well.

Ben Shelton net-worth and brand deals

According to EssentiallySports, Ben Shelton has a net-worth of around $2 million. The American had an impressive 2023 as he burst onto the scene. Shelton produced a magic run till the semi-final at the US Open. However, the was eventually beaten by the would be champion Novak Djokovic. Since 2023, Shelton has been one of the most marketable men in tennis.

Shelton has won over $2.8 million in prize money throughout his young career. Recently, the American has signed mega deals with Yonex and On. Shelton uses Yonex equipment while playing his matches. The American uses the Yonex EZONE 98 racquets and shoes from On. Now, the Rolex deal will only add more money to the American’s already lucrative net worth.