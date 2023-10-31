Alex de Minaur Likely to Cross $3,000,000 Prize Money Landmark, Targets Breaking $8,000,000 Worth Australian Star’s 2020s Record

The highest-ranked Australian men’s tennis player at the moment, Alex de Minaur defeated 3-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray in the opening round of the Paris Masters in a thrilling contest. After an early exit from the Swiss Indoors, De Minaur is aiming to make amends in Paris and seems to be a man on a mission. 2023 has been productive for the Aussie to say the least and could be the year in which he sets a benchmark for his fellow countrymen to follow in the future.

Alex de Minaur has an outside chance to make it to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, fighting alongside the likes of Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz. After the ATP 1000 tournament, he is confirmed to participate in the Moselle Open in Metz, France. De Minaur will also represent Australia in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals.

Alex de Minaur won his first ATP 500 title this year with the Mexican Open title in Acapulco, earning $376,620. Overall, the 24-year-old has made $2,696,520 so far in 2023. He also reached the final of the Canada Open, making $556,630 from the ATP 1000 event.

The $3 million milestone is still difficult, but not impossible for Alex de Minaur. But Nick Kyrgios’ all-time Australian record prize money tally from 2022 is more within reach for de Minaur. But he needs to play some of his best tennis to get there. Last year, the mercurial Kyrgios took home $2,916,350 in singles, mainly due to his runner-up finish at Wimbledon 2022. He also won the Washington Open and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open.

To overtake Kyrgios’ earnings from just the men’s singles season last year, Alex de Minaur needs to make approximately $220,ooo more. He faces an uphill task and will have to display incredible form in the Paris Masters and the Moselle Open. A semi-final finish at the former would get him $282,658. However, with each of the top 10 players participating, De Minaur will have to repeat his Canada Open feat or better it to increase his chances. On the other hand, the Moselle Open offers $90,779 to the champion.

However, at just 24, Alex de Minaur is already one of the highest prize money earners in Australian tennis. Only three players from Down Under have earned more in singles than he has. Nick Kyrgios and Pat Rafter are marginally ahead of Alex de Minaur while Lleyton Hewitt sits on top with a comfortable lead. One more good season and De Minaur could go up to second on that list.

Alex de Minaur net worth and ranking

As Alex de Minaur continues to climb up the ATP Rankings, his personal brand also keeps increasing. His net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as per Sportskeeda. He has earned a total of $10,629,067 as career prize money so far, combined for singles and doubles. His equipment is sponsored by Wilson while Asics handles his apparel needs. Luxury watch brand TAG Heuer is one of the biggest brands in De Minaur’s portfolio, alongside multivitamin brand Swissie Wellness and trading broker FairMarkets.

De Minaur became a top-15 regular this year, achieving his career-best ranking of World No.11 in October. The 2023 Mexican Open remains his biggest singles achievement, other than reaching the Canadian Open final. He won the 2020 Cincinnati Masters men’s doubles with Pablo Carreno Busta. De Minaur will have his eyes set on breaking into the top 10 and establishing himself as a genuine challenger.