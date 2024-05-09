Ben Shelton Trolls Himself After Hitting Insane Behind the Back Shot in Italian Open 2024 Doubles Clash

The Italian Open 2024 has barely begun and Ben Shelton is already a contender for the shot of the tournament. However, with his behind-the-back shot not converting into him winning the point, the American decided to troll himself rather sportingly.

On Court 6, the duo of Ben Shelton and Alexander Bublik teamed up to play their men’s doubles opening-round clash against Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime. After Shelton and Bublik dominated the first set 6-1, the all-North American side shifted gears and elevated their game in the second set.

During Game 6 of the far more competitive set, Shelton pulled off quite an impressive behind-the-back shot. However, Auger-Aliassime managed to respond, hitting the winner.

After the match ended, the former Florida Gator took to Instagram to shed light on this very point. Shelton believes that he hit his best shot ever but dismissed it for being unable to win the point.

Eventually, Shelton and Bublik lost the second set 6-8 in the tie-break. However, they displayed immense character to emerge victorious, clinching the third set tie-break 10-7.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Shelton and Bublik can capitalize on their form and make a deep run in the tournament.

Ben Shelton and Alexander Bublik: The New Bromance in Tennis

Ben Shelton teaming up with Alexander Bublik for the doubles event seems a bit surprising. Merely a week ago, the youngster had gone up against the Kazakhstani at the Madrid Open 2024 third round and suffered a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 loss.

However, there isn’t any bad blood between the two and they seemed to be extremely happy sharing the court together.

Ben Shelton and Alexander Bublik will try their best to defeat either of the two – Neal Skupski-Austin Krajicek or Marcelo Melo-Alexander Zverev and advance to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open 2024.