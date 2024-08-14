Alexander Zverev Set To Gain From Carlos Alcaraz’s Schedule in 2025 Season

Alexander Zverev has decided to try out new things for himself in the upcoming 2025 season. After a pretty decent run in the 2024 season, the German tennis player has decided to take a new step in his tennis journey.

This involves participating in the South American hard court swing at Buenos Aries and Rio de Janeiro. Currently focused on the North American hard court season, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist decided to compete in South America after the Australian Open next year.

Post the first slam of 2025, the German will be heading to Buenos Aries to part in the ATP 250 tournament Argentina Open scheduled for 8 to 16 February. After the Argentina stint, he will head to Rio to participate in the ATP 500 tournament. This will be Zverev’s debut on Brazilian soil.

Informing about Zverev’s new stint, the tournament said that they are always keen on trying ‘new things’ as they took to their X and wrote, “You know we only work with new things around here, right? And for the 11th edition, it couldn’t be any different: Alexander Zverev is confirmed to debut on our courts next year! See you soon, @AlexZverev.”

ALEXANDER ZVEREV NO RIO OPEN 2025! Vocês sabem que a gente só trabalha com novidades por aqui, né? E para a 11ª edição não poderia ser diferente: Alexander Zverev está confirmadíssimo para estrear nas nossas quadras no ano que vem! See you soon, @AlexZverev pic.twitter.com/TmPdGEbJId — Rio Open (@RioOpenOficial) August 12, 2024

The tweet further added that the tickets for the tournament will be live for sale in November and asked fans to stay tuned for further information.

Earlier, the four time Wimbledon champion and young sensation Carlos Alcaraz also took part in both the Argentina Open and the Rio Open in the last few editions and was able to gain immense support due to his achievements and rankings. But this time, in the absence of Alcaraz, Zverev is expected to be the highest seed as Sinner and Djokovic won’t be a part of the two tournaments.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, will be participating in the indoor hard-court tournament in Rotterdam next year and thus will skip the South American swing.

Zverev’s performance in grand slams has been beyond impressive this year with the German having reached the semifinal of the Australian Open and final of the French Open. Though none of these rounds ended in his favor, he impressed his fans with some spectacular performances.

The only title the German managed to win this year was the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in May. Most recently he took part in the Canadian Open where he had to bow out of the quarter-final after losing to Taylor Fritz. He can now take some days off before he begins his campaign at the Cincinnati Open followed by the US Open run.

Domestic Violence Charges Against Zverev

Zverev’s liking among fans took a huge setback when he first suffered domestic abuse charges from his former partner and tennis player Olya Sharypova. Though ATP released him from the accusations because of the absence of enough evidence, Zverev couldn’t regain the same amount of trust and popularity from his fans.

However, another domestic violence case was filed against him in October 2023 by another of his former partners, who also happens to be his daughter’s mother. The tennis player, however, decided to settle the case this time but continued to hold that he was innocent. Hence, moving to play to South America can help Zverev garner some fans’ love and attention, that he lost earlier.