Alexander Zverev’s Comments on Carlos Alcaraz Masterminding Team Europe’s Laver Cup Win on Final Day Go Viral

Carlos Alcaraz practically carried Team Europe to victory at the Laver Cup, winning 8 out of the 13 points they needed to clinch the title. His performance in both singles and doubles was nothing short of spectacular. Even Alexander Zverev, one of his teammates, couldn’t help but sing his praises after the win.

Zverev revealed that late on Saturday night they decided who would play on Sunday, and it was Alcaraz who stepped up to make the big decisions. According to Zverev, Alcaraz said he’d team up with Casper Ruud for doubles. He then told the team that Daniil Medvedev would take care of Ben Shelton and confidently predicted that Zverev would beat Frances Tiafoe. “Carlos had more confidence in me than I had in myself,” Zverev shared.



Zverev. “At midnight we decided who would play on Sunday. Carlos decided he would play doubles with Ruud. Told us Medvedev would face Shelton and that I would not lose to Tiafoe. He had more confidence on me than I’ve ever had on myself” pic.twitter.com/ElpR5JJ2n3 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 23, 2024

Fans were quick to jump on social media, lauding Alcaraz for his leadership and ice-cool composure under pressure. Many pointed out that his ability to dominate in both singles and doubles makes him a game-changer in team events. Others simply could not believe how quickly he is becoming a generational talent.

Alcaraz’s Laver Cup campaign was a perfect bounce-back after a slightly disappointing US Open. He seemed sharp and determined, playing with the energy and finesse we’ve come to expect from him. The young Spaniard looks ready to finish the season in style, having regained his top form.

On top of that, Alcaraz’s win in the Laver Cup helped him level Jannik Sinner with 32 wins against top-10 ranked players. With the race for the World No. 1 ranking heating up, Alcaraz has clearly made a statement that he’s not backing down anytime soon. Buckle up — it’s going to be an exciting finish to the season.