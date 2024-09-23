mobile app bar

Alexander Zverev’s Comments on Carlos Alcaraz Masterminding Team Europe’s Laver Cup Win on Final Day Go Viral

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alexander Zverev's Comments on Carlos Alcaraz Masterminding Team Europe's Laver Cup Win on Final Day Go Viral

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, Credit: © Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz practically carried Team Europe to victory at the Laver Cup, winning 8 out of the 13 points they needed to clinch the title. His performance in both singles and doubles was nothing short of spectacular. Even Alexander Zverev, one of his teammates, couldn’t help but sing his praises after the win.

Zverev revealed that late on Saturday night they decided who would play on Sunday, and it was Alcaraz who stepped up to make the big decisions. According to Zverev, Alcaraz said he’d team up with Casper Ruud for doubles. He then told the team that Daniil Medvedev would take care of Ben Shelton and confidently predicted that Zverev would beat Frances Tiafoe. “Carlos had more confidence in me than I had in myself,” Zverev shared.

Here’s what Zverev had to say:

Fans were quick to jump on social media, lauding Alcaraz for his leadership and ice-cool composure under pressure. Many pointed out that his ability to dominate in both singles and doubles makes him a game-changer in team events. Others simply could not believe how quickly he is becoming a generational talent.


Alcaraz’s Laver Cup campaign was a perfect bounce-back after a slightly disappointing US Open. He seemed sharp and determined, playing with the energy and finesse we’ve come to expect from him. The young Spaniard looks ready to finish the season in style, having regained his top form.

On top of that, Alcaraz’s win in the Laver Cup helped him level Jannik Sinner with 32 wins against top-10 ranked players. With the race for the World No. 1 ranking heating up, Alcaraz has clearly made a statement that he’s not backing down anytime soon. Buckle up — it’s going to be an exciting finish to the season.

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these