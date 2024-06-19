Alexis Ohanian Has Sweetest One-Word Comment for Wife Serena Williams’ Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) (M-L) poses for a picture with daughter Olympia (L), husband Alexis Ohanian (M-L), and sister Isha Price (R) after a ceremony honoring her career after her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) (not pictured) on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in November 2017, they have given fans couple goals. The extremely successful duo always have the sweetest things to say to each other and have raised a wonderful family together. Their lovely vibe was once again evident when Ohanian left an adorable comment for Serena Williams’ latest post.

Serena Williams isn’t just a tennis legend and an entrepreneur, but also a fashionista. She participated in the Milan Fashion Week with her family members, including her sister Venus Williams. During the fashion week, Serena Williams wore a stunning outfit, which left her husband jaw-dropped.

Alexis Ohanian simply wrote the word ‘Glamorous’ to sum up how he felt his wife looked.

Ohanian wrote the comment in all capital letters to mean what he said. Williams was wearing a faded, pink suit with pants. She was also holding a maroon Gucci bag in her left hand, which was a given since she endorses the Italian fashion brand and they are an integral part of the Milan Fashion Week every year.

Standing alongside her, Venus Williams was wearing an all-white dress with the same bag which Serena was carrying, alongwith an overcoat.

Serena Williams has always kept herself busy even after retirement, and Alexis Ohanian has been nothing but supportive of her. He also has been a doting father to their two kids – Adira and Olympia. This is what Serena loves about her husband and she teased him about the same on her Instagram story, while they are away from each other presumably.

Serena Williams Loves to Tease Alexis Ohanian on Parenting

Serena Williams too is proud of her husband Alexis Ohanian and often credits him for being a rock by her side. The couple also engages in fun challenges thrown at each other, as Williams did to Ohanian in her recent Instagram story.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a strong connect and the legend knows how to push his buttons too! pic.twitter.com/I8mPS9NPF6 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) June 19, 2024



Serena Williams takes out time to look at others’ Instagram videos and she found a very interesting one. She shared a clip of a dad sitting on a chair with a fishing rod, with its hook attached to a ball. His young son is holding a plastic baseball bat and hits the ball whilst attached to the fishing chain.

The ball goes far and wide, but the dad doesn’t have to move to retrieve it. He simply unwinds the chain and gets the ball back, while just sitting on his chair. This served as a nice parenting hack as well as a funny video. When Williams discovered it, she simply issued a challenge to her husband.

Serena Williams wrote, “#alexisohanian challenge issued.”

Being the doting father he is, it will be interesting to see how Ohanian responds to it.