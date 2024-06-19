mobile app bar

Alexis Ohanian Has Sweetest One-Word Comment for Wife Serena Williams’ Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Serena Williams Retires at US Open: From Zendaya to Hugh Jackman, All Celebrities Who Came to Say Goodbye

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) (M-L) poses for a picture with daughter Olympia (L), husband Alexis Ohanian (M-L), and sister Isha Price (R) after a ceremony honoring her career after her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) (not pictured) on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in November 2017, they have given fans couple goals. The extremely successful duo always have the sweetest things to say to each other and have raised a wonderful family together. Their lovely vibe was once again evident when Ohanian left an adorable comment for Serena Williams’ latest post.

Serena Williams isn’t just a tennis legend and an entrepreneur, but also a fashionista. She participated in the Milan Fashion Week with her family members, including her sister Venus Williams. During the fashion week, Serena Williams wore a stunning outfit, which left her husband jaw-dropped.

Alexis Ohanian simply wrote the word ‘Glamorous’ to sum up how he felt his wife looked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Ohanian wrote the comment in all capital letters to mean what he said. Williams was wearing a faded, pink suit with pants. She was also holding a maroon Gucci bag in her left hand, which was a given since she endorses the Italian fashion brand and they are an integral part of the Milan Fashion Week every year.

Standing alongside her, Venus Williams was wearing an all-white dress with the same bag which Serena was carrying, alongwith an overcoat.

Serena Williams has always kept herself busy even after retirement, and Alexis Ohanian has been nothing but supportive of her. He also has been a doting father to their two kids – Adira and Olympia. This is what Serena loves about her husband and she teased him about the same on her Instagram story, while they are away from each other presumably.

Serena Williams Loves to Tease Alexis Ohanian on Parenting

Serena Williams too is proud of her husband Alexis Ohanian and often credits him for being a rock by her side. The couple also engages in fun challenges thrown at each other, as Williams did to Ohanian in her recent Instagram story.


Serena Williams takes out time to look at others’ Instagram videos and she found a very interesting one. She shared a clip of a dad sitting on a chair with a fishing rod, with its hook attached to a ball. His young son is holding a plastic baseball bat and hits the ball whilst attached to the fishing chain.

The ball goes far and wide, but the dad doesn’t have to move to retrieve it. He simply unwinds the chain and gets the ball back, while just sitting on his chair. This served as a nice parenting hack as well as a funny video. When Williams discovered it, she simply issued a challenge to her husband.

Serena Williams wrote, “#alexisohanian challenge issued.”

Being the doting father he is, it will be interesting to see how Ohanian responds to it.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the sport landed him this position. A writer with over 1000 articles under him, Tanmay fell in love with tennis in 2005 when Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon final after a stunning three sets. Tanmay followed the likes of the Big Three - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal from the mid-noughties to now. His interest was stronger than ever after the wonderful 2009 Wimbledon Final which saw Roger Federer win after a see-saw 5-set match. His favorite female tennis player is Serena Williams and Monica Seles. Tanmay's favorite match-up to date is Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick in the 2000s. If possible, the John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut first round match at the 2010 Wimbledon is the only match Tanmay would love to watch Live by going back in time. Of late, he is a huge fan of Jannik Sinner and believes the youngster has the potential to break every record.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these