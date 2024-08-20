All About Anna Frey, the 16-Year-Old American Prodigy Who Has More Than 2.5 Million Social Media Followers

USA’s Anna Frey grabbed eyeballs with her straight sets victory over Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch in the Tennis in the Land Open recently. One of the most followed tennis players on TikTok, Frey is now receiving recognition for her spectacular performance on Saturday.

Frey is aged 16 and ranked 1066th in the WTA rankings. So the fact that she defeated the 106th-ranked player in the world without giving her a chance to clinch even one set in the qualifying round in Cleveland, has impressed many. She has announced her entry into mainstream tennis with a bang on her debut win on the WTA Tour.

the way she has more IG followers than Paolini, Krejcikova, and Alycia combined… and i’ve never heard of her https://t.co/RQRzp2gZud pic.twitter.com/LNLsJ5ND82 — Christian’s Court (@christianscourt) August 17, 2024

Going by social media chatter, many believe she is going to have a bright future ahead and might turn out to be one of the best women’s tennis players ever. This is just another feather in Frey’s cap as she added on to her already great season. Earlier, she had reached the semifinals of the ITF Canada 01A event, where she eventually lost to American compatriot, Catherine Harrison.

Frey’s best ranking so far is 1013th while she has earned $4,479 as prize money so far in her career. More importantly, she already has over 2 million followers on TikTok, while her Instagram followers account for around 772,000.

This is higher than many women’s singles players who are established, such as the French Open and Wimbledon 2024 finalist, Jasmine Paolini. It is an incredible achievement for someone who has barely started out in her career.

Frey first became popular as a TikTok sensation when her video went viral in which she replied ‘Goat’ when asked about her favourite animal. Her witty response and expressions were loved by fans and they immediately started following Frey to remain updated with her life’s happenings.

Another potential reason behind Frey’s popularity is due to her uncanny resemblance with NFL quarterback Brock Purdy. She had also called Purdy ‘twin’ at an event when asked about what would she say to the NFL quarterback if she ever met him.

She had also donned a Brock Purdy jersey during the NFL playoffs, forcing fans to once again spark conversations about the duo’s similar looks. Purdy’s brother had also joked about it saying, “Anna Frey is going to the Super Bowl.”

Frey, who will turn 17 on November 5 this year, is from Utah and a promising talent for sure. Although Frey lost her following qualifying match to Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic, she has age on her side too and will look to come out stronger from such an experience.