American Prodigy and Social Media Star Anna Frey Dons New Avatar at US Open

Young tennis prodigy Anna Frey is expected to be the next big thing in American tennis. Currently ranked 870th in the WTA rankings, Frey is not just a player but also a tennis influencer at the age of 16. Her social media pages have played a huge role in helping her establish as a popular figure among the masses.

Recently, the youngster visited the Flushing Meadows to see the live action at the 2024 US Open from the court. However, apart from watching the games, Frey made use of the opportunity to interact with other spectators and create a reel on Instagram.

In her ‘Anna on the Street‘ segment, Frey could be seen asking questions related to tennis from common people. For example, some of the questions were about – ‘Which retired tennis player would you like to pair up with for a doubles clash? or ‘If you wanted to start a tennis tournament in a new city, which one would that be?’

People seemed to enjoy the line of Frey’s questioning and took part in the activity with great zeal. The answers proved that the people who visited the US Open were real tennis enthusiasts and knew the sport. So it is safe to say that Frey did a good job as an interviewer in her new avatar at this year’s Grand Slam.

Frey rose to prominence first when a TikTok video of her went viral, bringing out a stark resemblance between her and the NFL quarterback Brock Purdy. Having more than 2 million followers on TikTok, she is indeed a social media sensation other than being a tennis sensation.

Her Instagram followers list is also quite lengthy since she has around 714k followers and keeps the audience hooked to her tennis world by posting updates regularly. Her recent posts gave an insight into her trip to New York from her hometown Utah. She also posted some pics from her tennis tournament that took place in Ohio.

As per WTA’s site, Frey has earned a total of $6,949 as prize money so far in her career. She was hailed for her tennis skills when on her debut WTA tour match, she beat Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch. It was a Tennis in the Land Open match and the major feature of Frey’s victory was the fact that she beat a 106th-ranked player while being much below her in the rankings.

The youngster’s great career start is a testament to the promising future that lies ahead for her. The American tennis fans have already started investing expectations in her and the 16-year-old will have to bear them on her shoulders before and after turning pro.