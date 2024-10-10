Tennis Prodigy Anna Frey Gets Shoutout From NHL For Cheering Utah Hockey Club

Anna Frey might not be a household name in the tennis world yet, but the 16-year-old is making waves on social media. With over 700,000 followers on Instagram and 2.1 million on TikTok, Frey’s social presence is taking its place. This influence recently earned her an invitation from the NHL to attend the Utah Hockey Club’s latest match.

Frey has often expressed her interest in the NFL. There’s even a running joke on the internet regarding Frey and San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy looking like twins. In addition, the NHL allowed the 2007-born athlete to expand her love for hockey.

The Utah native was in the stands for the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. Dressed up in the team’s colors, Frey’s support helped the home side clinch a solid 5-2 win to begin their 2024-2025 campaign.

A HISTORICAL WIN! pic.twitter.com/z5ZnMPCSQF — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 9, 2024

Even though she’s yet to reveal the location of her next tournament, the Hockey Club’s win should motivate Frey to also perform well in her upcoming matches.

Frey is the USTA U18 No.3

Anna Frey’s not just thriving on social media. The teenager has also caused a massive stir in the tennis world with some of her performances in 2024. She’s had a respectable 15-10 YTD, earning just above $6,000. However, her most impressive win came about two months ago.

Anna participated in the 2024 Tennis in the Land in Cleveland. During the qualifiers of the WTA 250 event, Frey shocked World No.108 Tamara Korpatsch 6-4, 6-4. It is worth noting that Frey was ranked #1066 at the time. Sadly, she wasn’t able to capitalize on this monumental upset. In the final round of the qualifiers, the youngster suffered a 2-6, 3-6 loss to Viktorija Golubic.

However, Frey hasn’t lodged any notable wins since then. She’s not even been lucky enough to win titles at the ITF W75 level.

The time off that she’s taken since August was essential. Hopefully, this will lead to her returning to the tour with more hunger and an improved game.