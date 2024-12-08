All About Novak Djokovic’s Latest $52,700 Hublot Watch Which is Made Out of His Rackets

Novak Djokovic had a busy offseason, traveling around the world for various reasons. Right before heading to Buenos Aires for Juan Martin del Potro’s farewell match, Djokovic caught everyone’s attention with the outfit that he had on during the Qatar Grand Prix. His peculiar watch, in particular, stood out and left a few fans confused.

Hublot’s “Big Bang” is the most commonly worn watch by Djokovic in the three years of his partnership with the brand. However, during the F1 Grand Prix in Doha, the 37-year-old didn’t don the “Fusion Black Magic” model as he usually does. Instead, he wore a watch with totally different features – one with extremely bright colors.

Nole had the “Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic” on, a watch that Hublot specially made to celebrate their brand ambassador’s historic 2023 season.

“This limited-edition watch was a long time in the making. I could not wait to have this special piece on my wrist, let alone meet a few of those who will also be lucky enough to get it,” Djokovic conveyed.

Die-hard supporters of the Belgrade native would be delighted to learn that the case of the watch was made by recycling Head rackets and Lacoste polos from the same season. More details include – 42 mm wide, 14.5 mm high case, and weighs just 49.5 grams.

“Hublot, masters of creating innovative materials, created a unique composite by recycling my HEAD racquets and Lacoste polos from my 2023 grand slam winning season to create it,” Djoko concluded.

Hublot is releasing merely 100 pieces of this limited edition watch. The watch that now retails just above $50,000 can soon be expected to enter the resale market for double or even triple the price.

Iconic watches Djokovic has worn so far

Unlike a majority of his peers, Novak Djokovic hasn’t stuck with one watch brand for the entirety of his career. After switching from Audemars Piguet to Seiko in 2014, the Serbian superstar joined the Hublot team in 2021.

Due to these three representations, fans have witnessed the tennis legend wear a plethora of impressive watches.

Nole won his first US Open in 2011 and celebrated this memorable win by donning the classic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver during the trophy presentation ceremony.

He also wore a limited edition Seiko Astron GPS Solar – The Novak Djokovic Limited Edition – during the trophy presentation of Wimbledon 2015. Features of this mere $1,095 dual-time watch included a brown dial, crocodile leather strap, and a black ceramic bezel.

During the North American swing in 2023, Djokovic picked the elegant Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic. Many consider this 42-mm watch to be his lucky charm because of the two trophies – the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open – he won during the trip to America.