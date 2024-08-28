All About the Controversial NCAA Rule Which Would Deny Texas Longhorn Maya Joint $140,000 For US Open Debut Win

A previously unpopular name on the WTA Tour, Maya Joint has just become the talk of the tennis world. The 18-year-old made her way to the main draw of the US Open 2024 after three consecutive wins in the qualifiers. Using her momentum, Joint defeated Laura Siegemund in the first round of the main draw. However, she now has to forfeit the large sum of $140,000 due to an NCAA rule.

Joint stunned many enthusiasts and pundits by clinching a 6-4, 7-5 win. The victory gained her a spot in the second round and also the recipient of a $140,000 cash prize. While Joint benefits from the points that she receives, jumping to the 108th spot of the live rankings, the teenager will have to forgo this large sum of money.

The American-born, who now lives in Australia, has enrolled at the University of Texas. She had to miss the first day of university to be present at the Flushing Meadows for her first-round encounter. Per NCAA rules, Joint has to decline any amount that she wins at the Grand Slam to retain her college eligibility.

Maya Joint came through qualifying to earn her spot in the U.S. Open main draw. After her first round win, she’s unable to collect $140,000 in prize money due to NCAA rules. Is this fair? #TheBreakTC | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/iGtG83i9GI — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 27, 2024

Matthew Forbes is another student-athlete to receive the same treatment as Joint. The University of Michigan State star qualified for the main draw by being the USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion. He too had to forfeit the $100,000 cash prize.

It is worth noting that the college bodies do not have an issue with student-athletes getting paid through NIL (Name, image, and likeliness) deals. But it seems illogical that an individual cannot enjoy the fruits of their labor as prize money.

It will be interesting to see if the NCAA examines these two cases and modifies their rule in the future. For now, Joint will be focused on the next task in hand – facing Madison Keys in the second round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.