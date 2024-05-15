Americans at the Italian Open 2024 So Far: Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz Among 7 Big Names Who Still Survive

It is no secret that American players often find clay the toughest surface to master. As expected, a large number of them have been eliminated from the Italian Open 2024. But the likes of Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, and a few others are still in contention to win, carrying the hope of the entire nation.

In the men’s singles draw, Frances Tiafoe and Marcos Giron suffered shocking second-round losses. Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda disappointed as well as they ended up being eliminated in the third round after suffering losses to Zhizhen Zhang and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

The women’s singles draw also witnessed several opening-round exits – Ashlyn Krueger, Lauren Davis, Caroline Dolehide, Amanda Anisimova, and Taylor Townsend. Further, the likes of Sloane Stephens, Shelby Rogers, Katie Volynet, Emma Navarro, Bernarda Pera, Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys lost in the eventual rounds.

However, there is still some hope in the singles and doubles draws. Here are the remaining players who can still make a deep run in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Coco Gauff

Out of all the remaining Americans, Coco Gauff has the most realistic shot at lifting silverware at the Foro Italico. Coco has had to overcome the likes of Magdalena Frech, Jaquline Cristian, Paula Badosa and Qinwen Zheng to reach the semifinals.

However, the World No.3 will have to defeat the ‘Queen of Clay’ in modern times and World No.1, Iga Swiatek to make it to the final. It shows how difficult it is for any player to win the Italian Open.

Interestingly, Gauff is also a strong contender to win the women’s doubles title. Teaming up with Erin Routliffe, she is set to take on compatriot Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková in the quarterfinals.

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins has had a pleasantly surprising performance at the Italian Open 2024. The 30-year-old has made it through the quarterfinals without dropping a set in any of her three matches. She will be set to face Victoria Azarenka for a spot in the semifinals.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz carried forward his form from the Madrid Open into the Italian Open this year. The Californian has played near-perfect tennis, dropping merely one set in his first three matches to reach the quarterfinals. Fritz will be taking on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals in a bid to make it to his first semi-final in Rome.

Tommy Paul

Following an injury suffered at the Miami Open, Tommy Paul returned to action earlier in April. While Paul was unable to make it past the third round of the Madrid Open, the New Jersey native is finally showing his true colors at the Italian Open 2024. So far, the 26-year-old has overcome Aslan Karatsev and Dominik Koepfer without dropping a set.

Remarkably, Paul was also dominant in defeating the 2nd seed in this tournament, Daniil Medvedev to make it to the quarterfinals. But the American star will have to overcome the man who knocked out Rafael Nadal, the 10-time champion in Rome in the second round, Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last 4.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton’s campaign in the men’s singles draw came to a shocking end after losing to Zhizhen Zhang in straight sets. However, Shelton and his partner Alexander Bublik have been incredible in the doubles draw.

Fans of the former Florida Gator will hope that the Shelton-Bublik duo is able to get past Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo- Tomás Martín Etcheverry pairing in their upcoming quarter-final battle.

Taylor Townsend

Taylor Townsend is playing her first-ever tournament with Kateřina Siniaková as her teammate. So far, the duo have been unstoppable, winning their opening round 6-3, 6-1, and their Round of 16 clash 6-2, 6-3. The American-Czech duo is now set to face the formidable pairing of Coco Gauff and Erin Routliffe in their quarterfinal bout.

Caroline Dolehide

Caroline Dolehide was knocked out in the first round against compatriot Bernarda Pera at the women’s singles event. However, Dolehide has had quite an impressive display in the women’s doubles draw. Following their latest quarter-final win against Giuliana Olmos and Alexandra Panova, the All-American pairing of Dolehide and Krawczyk will face the all-Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.