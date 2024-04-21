Amidst ‘Shut the F*** Up’ Controversy, Novak Djokovic Received Same But More Respectful Treatment From Roger Federer in Monte Carlo Masters 2008

According to the standards set by him, Novak Djokovic is having a subpar 2024 season. Djokovic was recently sentenced to a chastening loss in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 against Casper Ruud, which ensured that the Serb remains without a title victory. However, things went from bad to worse after the Serbian was criticised by the tennis community for cussing fans during the same contest. Amidst the controversy, an old clip of Roger Federer has also gone viral, which co-incidentally involved Novak Djokovic that too at the Monte Carlo Masters.

During the final set of the encounter against Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic was visibly rattled. After the Norwegian broke his serve, Djoko had a meltdown on the court and cussed a fan. As soon as his forehand shot landed out of bounds, the 24-time Grand Slam winner expressed his frustration and asked some fans to “shut the f**k up”.

While Djokovic is still under scrutiny for his actions, an old clip of Roger Federer has resurfaced on social media. Back in 2008, during the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals against Djokovic, Federer was quite respectful when asking his opponent’s parents to “be quiet” during the course of play.

Unlike Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer would proceed to win the set 6-3. Eventually, the Swiss superstar was declared the winner after the Serb was forced to retire due to a sore throat.

Djokovic could’ve handled the situation in a similar manner as Federer did 16 years ago. Instead, he has become one of the most criticized players of late for letting out the expletive.

As surprising as it may seem, the 36-year-old was penalized for his actions. Djoko wasn’t slapped with a hefty fine nor was he reprimanded with a point penalty. Due to the same, tennis enthusiasts called out the official and ATP for “protecting” Djokovic.

Comparing the on-court behaviors of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

While Novak Djokovic has won 4 more Grand Slams than Roger Federer, a larger population of the tennis community backs the latter as the favorite for the ongoing GOAT debate. The difference in their on-court behaviors is a huge reason behind the same.

Federer, a lot like his behavior off the court, was humble and kind while on the court. Apart from usually treating his opponents and the umpires with respect, the Swiss legend was also well-mannered during his crowd interactions and never directed his anger towards them.

On the other hand, Djokovic is often portrayed as an anti-hero. A major reason for the same has to be due to his relatively unruly conduct on the court. On numerous occasions across his career, Djokovic has raged on the court by screaming at fans.