Andy Roddick Names Davis Cup Winner As Best Player Who Never Won a Grand Slam

Former American tennis player Andy Roddick is once again grabbing eyeballs for his unique choices. The 2003 US Open came out with a very unexpected and interesting response when asked about his favorite male tennis player who’s never been able to win a major title.

Roddick interestingly named the former Spanish tennis player David Ferrer as an answer to the question. The former world number 1 also called the 3-time Davis Cup winner ‘underrated’, adding that his stats demand more respect for him.

“You probably already answered this question many times and sorry if I missed it. Best male tennis player never winning a Slam?” was the question asked by the fan to which Roddick replied, “Need to think it through, but feels like David Ferrer for me. Criminally underrated. The volume and quality of his stats …..”

Need to think it through, but feels like David Ferrer for me. Criminally underrated. The volume and quality of his stats ….. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 7, 2024

Stats back Roddick’s claim completely as apart from winning the Davis Cup three times, the Spaniard won an ATP title at every level, except the Grand Slams. He also established the record of winning the most number of matches on the tour without achieving a major title.

The question was asked to Roddick in reply to one of the posts made by him on his Twitter. The post deals with the legendary draw of Montreal Open 2009, when the players holding top 8 rankings in the world made it to the quarterfinal.

The 2009 Montreal Open Draw

This draw was posted by a fan on his Twitter account and Roddick decided to repost it by calling it a “strong draw”. The draw featured quarterfinal games amongst Roger Federer and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Andy Murray and Nikolay Davydenko, Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic, and, Del Potro and Rafael Nadal respectively.

It is considered one of the most epic draws ever as it features the best players in the world placed against each other. Interestingly, the Big 3- Federer, Djokovic and Nadal lost their respective quarterfinal games while Andy went on to beat Del Potro in the final to lift the title.

Though Roddick was able to get the better of Djokovic in the quarters, he faced the 2009 US Open champion in the semis and suffered a defeat after initially winning the first set.