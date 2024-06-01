Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Tries Out New Look, Costeen Hatzi Has One Word for Her

With over 612,000 followers on Instagram, Paige Lorenze is one of the most happening WAGs in the tennis circuit. Lorenze has been dating US player Tommy Paul since the end of 2022, and they are going strong as a couple. Often going viral for her posts on Instagram, Lorenze recently broke the Internet with her new look. And another famous WAG from the tennis world had an interesting comment on that.

Paige Lorenze posted pictures of her in a white crop top and medium green shorts. The refreshing part of her new look is that she tried wearing spectacles.

Lorenze looked stunning as well as comfortable, which attracted many compliments. She captioned her post as – “Nyc p”.

Various people, including famous social media influencers and models, couldn’t praise Lorenze enough for her looks. The comment from Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi though, stole the attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Lorenze (@paigelorenze)

Costeen Hatzi has the one word which summarizes what many think of Tommy Paul’s partner, Paige Lorenze and rightly so! pic.twitter.com/yRokSg2l4z — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) June 1, 2024

Costeen Hatzi is a social media influencer and interior designer, who is currently dating Nick Kyrgios. That comment went a long way in displaying the love they had for each other and the solidarity for her best friend. Both Hatzi-Kyrgios and Lorenze-Paul are often on the ATP Tour according to the tournament schedule.

Although Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul are a very lively couple, Lorenze was surprisingly missing from Paris, where her boyfriend is playing in the French Open. She instead, chose to stay in New York, away from the hustle and bustle of tennis for once. With her busy schedule, this is the break she felt she deserved.

Despite missing the French Open 2024, Lorenze has completely changed the game when it comes to WAGs on Tour.

Paige Lorenze: The Tennis WAG Who is Popular Among Fans

While it’s a no-brainer that Paige Lorenze is always active on social media, she also finds time to show her humorous side on Tommy Paul’s posts. Just like a month ago, when Lorenze playfully teased Paul for getting a tan on his body. In reality, Paul was just practicing bare-bodied, with his chiseled abs on display.

Lorenze and Paul are a cute couple and the tennis world knows that. They show support to one another by being at each other’s events. Paul even asked the Australian Open crowd to wish Lorenze ‘Happy Birthday’ this year.

Lorenze, on the other hand, has been very outspoken about how she came to love the sport owing to her relationship with Paul. It seems like a fully-growing relationship.

On the social media front, Lorenze continues to be an internet sensation with her looks. Be it posing with a white horse, or wearing a pale green dress at Wimbledon, or modeling for Sports Illustrated in a swimsuit, Paige Lorenze always hits the mark.