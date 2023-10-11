“Respect For Him Greater Than Negative Opinions I Have”: Novak Djokovic Raises Eyebrows Over Reply For Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam Comments

In an interview with Serbian media outlet Sportal, Novak Djokovic responded to Rafael Nadal’s remark about his drive to win Grand Slam titles. He disagreed with Nadal’s opinion that he would be disappointed if he did not win as many Grand Slams as he has. The Spaniard compared their ambitions in an interview, saying Djokovic pushes himself over the limit to win Majors.

Nadal and Djokovic have very different ideologies and approaches to playing for titles. In his interview with Movistar+, the former sounded content with his career achievements. Djokovic, on the other hand, is apparently more passionate and continues to chase trophies. He has received newfound support from more fans after winning a record 24th Grand Slam recently. Djokovic will feed off this and be raring to add more.

Novak Djokovic disagrees with Rafael Nadal again

Nadal missed out on the entire 2023 season while Djokovic picked up three Grand Slams. Shortly after the latter grabbed his 24th Majors title at the 2023 US Open, Nadal talked about the record in his interview. He said being dethroned as the men’s record holder for most Grand Slam titles did not frustrate him. The 22-time Majors winner said Djokovic would have been frustrated instead if he had not achieved the feat.

Nadal said that may be a reason why his rival pushed himself to the limits and secured the record. He claimed that he also was passionate, but in a ‘healthy’ way, which is different from how Djokovic saw it.

“I think Novak feels more intensely [about] this than I do. Had he not achieved it, it may have been a bigger frustration for him. Maybe that is why he did it. I think he has had the ability to take ambition to the maximum. I think I’ve been ambitious too but a bit healthier, which allowed me to see things in a different way.”

In an interview with Sportal (via TennisMajors), Djokovic voiced his disagreement with Nadal’s comments, adding to their long list of unpleasant exchanges. He acknowledged the remarks but said everyone is entitled to their own opinions and interpretations. Additionally, he praised the former World No.1, hailing him as a top player and rival.

The Serb clarified that he did not wish to speak ill of his Big 3 counterparts, claiming his respect for them is greater than the few negative opinions he has. He explicitly disagreed with Nadal’s opinion but refused to share his thoughts further, deeming it unnecessary.

“I have no intention of speaking in a negative light about him or Roger Federer – my respect towards them supersedes some negative opinions I might have. Again, that’s Rafa’s opinion and I, of course, don’t agree. I have my opinion, but I won’t share it as I don’t want us to go deeper into that. There is no need for that.”

Djokovic has a reputation for being honest and outspoken. However, he may have held back here because he genuinely respects Nadal as a rival and a player. The duo have had a thorny past, often trading digs at each other.

Djokovic admits bond with Nadal soured after 2011

Djokovic recently sat for an interview with John McEnroe for ESPN and seemingly took a dig at Nadal for not liking his famous impersonations. Early in his career, the World No.1 earned a reputation for doing comical impressions of other players. He often mimicked Nadal’s pre-service routine, drawing laughter. Djokovic claimed that Nadal was initially okay with his antics when the Spaniard used to regularly defeat him.

However, as the tables turned later and the Serb started winning more, his rival did not approve of the mimicry any longer. Nadal also remained silent when Djokovic won the French Open and the US Open in 2023 to go past him. With the 14-time French Open winner set to return in 2024, one final chapter could still be added to their bumpy rivalry. Or will they bury the hatchet?