“Separate From the Rest Regarding Points”: Daniil Medvedev Reserves Special Praise for Djokovic & Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev has heaped praise on Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas during his recent interview with The National News. The Russian is getting ready for the new season as he prepares himself for the Australian Open. Medvedev participated in the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi, as a preparation for the season ahead.

Daniil Medvedev has claimed that the top 4 ranked players in the world were dominant compared to the rest of the pack in 2023. The 27 year-old feels that along with him, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were players during the last season. However, the Russian also mentioned that this can change easily and cited Stefanos Tsitsipas as an example.

Tsitsipas made it to the Australian Open final in 2023 and lost to Novak Djokovic. However, the Greek star endured a difficult rest of the season as he struggled with form. According to Medvedev, Tsitsipas has the quality to go past Sinner, Alcaraz and himself in the coming season.

“For sure if we take last year and many, many different tournaments, we did separate a little bit from the rest at one point of the season and especially at the end, regarding the points. Stefanos [Tsitsipas] made a final in Australian Open, for different reasons had a tougher end of the season, but he can come back there and pass me, Sinner or Carlos or Novak, anyone.”

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are the current top four in tennis. Djokovic will be the favorite to win major titles but will face challenge from the young crop behind him. Medvedev feels that the young players are now ready to challenge the veterans and the 27 year-old has admitted that he is highly motivated to do well in the coming year.

Daniil Medvedev talks about his lose in form in early 2023 and praises Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open 2021. The Russian was even the world number 1 for 16 weeks and things looked to be on track. However, a poor run of form meant the Russian was dropping below in the rankings. After his early exit at the Australian Open 2023, the 27-year-old dropped out of the Top 10 rankings for the first time since 2019.

Medvedev recovered well to end the year as the world number 3. The Russian also enjoyed a great run at the US Open, which saw him reach the final. However, Medvedev ended the season with no Grand Slam titles.

The Russian feels that anything can happen in tennis and one cannot predict the outcome of the season. However, Medvedev is confident that Novak Djokovic will be near the top. The Russian has immense respect for the Serbian and said that Djokovic will always be somewhere at the top. Medvedev has already declared Djokovic as the player to beat in the coming season.

“I myself was out of top 10 last year, in the beginning of the season. The only thing we’re sure is Novak is always there. So hopefully I can be part of this top four and whoever the other three guys and I’m going to try to do it.”