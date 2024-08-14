Andy Roddick Slams Chair Umpire For Stopping Taylor Fritz Rally Midway in Cincinnati 

Things got tense at the Cincinnati Open when Taylor Fritz had a run-in with the chair umpire over what seemed like a pretty obvious missed call. During the match, Fritz’s opponent, Brandon Nakashima hit a ball that was out. After the point ended, Fritz walked up to the umpire and pointed out how far out the ball had been. The umpire acknowledged it but explained that because the rally continued for a few more shots, the call couldn’t be changed.

In the video posted by Tennis TV on X, you. can see exactly what went down.

Drama at #CincyTennis The umpire stops the point mid-rally between Fritz & Nakashima… pic.twitter.com/00SRdw5NZk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 14, 2024



Fritz wasn’t having it though, arguing that with electronic line calling in place, it shouldn’t be up to him to stop the point. He also told the umpire that if he thought the ball was out he could’ve done it himself, because that’s what he’s in the chair for. Ultimately the point was to be played again due to a “technical error”.

Fans on social media had a lot to say about it. Most backed Fritz, saying the technology should’ve caught the error. It got people talking about how these systems work when the pressure’s on.



The result of the match was, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, with Fritz taking an early exit from the Cincinnati Masters. His performance in the recent ATPs has not been too great. With the US Open coming up, Fritz must get back in form if he plans on winning on his home turf.

Roddick posted on X, calling out the chair umpire Greg Allensworth over the call.

This is allergic to common sense. https://t.co/zllUkPuOY5 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 14, 2024



This isn’t his first encounter with publicly criticizing such controversial calls, even in the past he has expressed his frustration with certain rules and asked for them to be changed.

Roddick and Cincinnati Open Go Way Back

This whole incident brings back memories of Roddick’s time at Cincinnati, where he gave us some unforgettable moments. Roddick’s highlight was in 2006 when he won his first and only title at the tournament, taking down Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final.

This win was super important to him. This was his comeback moment after not having won any titles in the first half of the year. In his post-match interview, he said,

“It was kind of a relief,” Roddick said. “This is a special place for me, and I definitely wanted to share it with whoever I could in the crowd.”

Another wild match was his 2009 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer. Where he gave everything but couldn’t get over the line. Unforgettably, Federer beat Roddick in the Wimbledon final, with an incredible scoreline of 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 16-14.

According to his tweets, he says he still has nightmares about this match and often jokes about Federer kicking his ass in this finals.

Cincy has always been a special place for American tennis, and with Fritz’s recent drama, it feels like another chapter in the long history of big moments and even bigger personalities at the tournament. It is up to the current American stars to bring back Roddick’s legacy.