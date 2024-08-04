Andy Roddick Comes Up With Simple ’21’ Mantra For American Stars to End The Nation’s Wait For A Men’s Grand Slam Wait 

Since Andy Roddick’s victory at the 2003 US Open, no American man has won a singles Grand Slam title. The nation has been eagerly waiting for its next male superstar and its last has straightforward advice for its new crop of players to end the long drought.

In a recent interview uploaded on the Tennis Channel’s Instagram account, Roddick was candid about his thoughts and opinions about the current US men’s players. He claimed that regardless of the challenges that arise during the competition, American players should stay focused on the end goal and not overcomplicate the process of winning as they often do.

Roddick mentioned that a hint of healthy jealousy among players could push them to improve and compete fiercely. He pointed out how young stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner capitalized on the opportunities that arose when Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal’s form started to decline.

According to the retired star, the key to winning is focusing on winning 21 sets. He highlighted how Alcaraz and Sinner are young but understand and execute this concept effectively. In the current landscape, American players like Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Ben Shelton have the potential to draw inspiration from Roddick’s big-match mentality and competitive spirit.

His resilience in Grand Slams, despite not winning one after 2003, is exemplary. He reached multiple Wimbledon finals and Australian Open semifinals, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.

Fritz, Paul, and Shelton can learn a lot from Roddick. Like the former US Open champion, they should focus on their strengths and simplify their approach to the game. Roddick’s legacy serves as a reminder that focus and mental toughness are crucial to Grand Slam success.

Who could become the first American after Roddick to win a Grand Slam?

The 2024 US Open is impossible to predict. Carlos Alcaraz will be the favorite but could be fatigued given the long and arduous year he’s had. Novak Djokovic might not be at his peak fitness due to his knee issues. Jannik Sinner, though highly skilled, has struggled with consistency.

This tournament could be the perfect opportunity for an American to end the nation’s 21-year wait for a men’s singles Grand Slam winner. Among the active American players, Fritz is arguably the strongest contender to win the event. His powerful serve and aggressive baseline game suit the hard courts of Flushing Meadows.

Paul with his all-court game, and Shelton with his explosive playstyle, also have the potential to surprise. It’s hard to guarantee that any of the three would embark on a deep run in the tournament. However, they do have the opportunity to spring a surprise if they focus and play well.