Anna Schmiedlova vs Sachia Vickery Prediction and Live Streaming of ATX Open 2024 Match: Vickery Aims to Bank on Home Support

At the ATX Open 2024, as matches are moving into the quarter-finals, Anna Schmiedlova vs Sachia Vickery remains one of the second-round matches. The winner will play against the winner of the Anastasija Sevastova vs Sloane Stephens match. Vickery, a qualifier candidate, defeated Rebecca Marino of Canada 6-2, 6-4 in the first round to reach here. Whereas, Schmiedlova beat Peyton Stearns 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 to play against Vickery.

The Anna Schmiedlova vs Sachia Vickery match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Westwood Country Club of Austin, Texas. The match starts at around 8.15 PM ET on Thursday at the Stadium.

Anna Schmiedlova is coming into this tournament, right after her loss to Sachia Vickery in the Round of 32 clash at the Puerto Vallarta Open. Before that, she reached the Round of 16 of the Hua Hin Championships, where she lost to Yang Wafan. Schmiedlova is a 29-year-old Slovak professional tennis player, who finished in the fourth round of the French Open last year.

She won her first WTA title at the 2015 Katowice Open, defeating Camila Giorgi in the final. Her second WTA title came at the Bucharest Open that year, where she defeated Sara Errani in the final. Her third and final WTA title win was at the 2018 Copa Colsanitas, where Schmiedlova won by beating Lara Arruabarrena 6-2, 6-4.

Sachia Vickery is a 28-year-old American tennis player, who did not go far in the Puerto Vallarta Open after beating Anna Schmiedlova. She lost to Yulia Starodubtsewa 3-6, 5-7 in the Round of 16. Vickery reached the semi-finals of the ITF Mexico 01A before that but lost to Rebecca Marino.

This makes Vickery’s win over Marino at the ongoing ATX Open a sweeter one. Vickery has won 3 ITF titles and hasn’t ever surpassed the 2nd Round of any Grand Slam. But it was only in 2023, that she entered a WTA 1000 event, the Guadalajara Open, as a ‘Lucky Loser’ and won her first match against Danielle Collins, who beat Olivia Gadecki and will soon play Katie Volynets in the second round.

Anna Schmiedlova ranks 76th, whereas Vickery ranks 134th in the WTA Rankings. Owing to more experience in winning titles and a better rank, The SportsRush predicts Anna Schmiedlova to win her match against Sachia Vickery.

Anna Schmiedlova vs Sachia Vickery h2h and other info

An Anna Schmiedlova vs Sachia Vickery clash has happened exactly once before. It was at the Puerto Vallarta Open Round of 32 match a few weeks ago, as mentioned above, and Sachia Vickery won that match by 6-2, 6-0. Vickery has the edge over Schmiedlova in this regard, but Schmiedlova will be gunning to take her revenge. The match will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the USA, and Sky Sports in the UK.

The temperature in Austin, Texas will be around 26 degrees Celsius, the wind speed will be 16 km/h, and the humidity will be 62%. There is a high chance of rainfall with 55% precipitation.