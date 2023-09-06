Nick Kyrgios Slams US Open Questions to “Greatest Athlete” Novak Djokovic: “Typical Idiotic Question”

Australian tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to defend none other than his longtime rival, Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios came to Djokovic’s defense after some questions posed to the Serbian superstar during a press conference raised eyebrows in the tennis community. Kyrgios not only expressed solidarity with Djokovic but also referred to him as the “greatest athlete,” sparking a wave of agreement from fans.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic was asked by a US Open reporter about the ‘hard time’ he gives his team during games and tennis fans, including Nick Kyrgios, came to the defense of the Serbian and blamed the reporter for asking ‘idiotic’ question.

Kyrgios defends Djokovic on social media

Speaking to the media after his quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic was asked “Why do you give your team a hard time?” by an official US Open reporter, Richard Osborn. The question was a bit offensive given the occasion but the Serbian had a beautiful answer ready.

Advertisement

The video of the interview went viral on social media and tennis fans jumped to the rescue of the 23 time Grand Slam champion. Djokovic’s good friend, Nick Kyrgios, shared his opinion on twitter as well. The Australian labelled the question ‘idiotic’ and declared Novak Djokovic as arguably the ‘greatest athlete of all time.’

“Typical idiotic question. The guy is arguably the greatest athlete of all time. Clearly has never been in competition of a decent level in his life.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1699365787499413714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kyrgios’s tweet quickly gained traction and resonated with fans who shared his sentiment. Many fans agreed that questions about Djokovic’s team was asked in a bad way and seemed out of place and disrespectful to a player of Djokovic’s caliber. Nick Kyrgios further mentioned that he was sure that the reporter had never played competitive sports at a decent level.

Advertisement

Nick Kyrgios gives his US Open predictions

Kyrgios has given his nod to Novak Djokovic in the US Open semi-finals. The Serbian will face American Ben Shelton in the semis of the US Open in what promises to be a mouth watering clash. Shelton is 16 years younger to Djokovic and playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. Kyrgios has predicted Novak Djokovic to get the job done.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1699281413701603456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Djokovic’s formidable skills and experience make him the favorite in this match, Shelton’s home-court advantage and the support of the American crowd could provide an extra spark. It promises to be an intense battle, but Djokovic’s incredible consistency in Grand Slam events suggests that will be the overwhelming favorite to win the semi-final.