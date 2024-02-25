ATX Open 2024 Tickets: Prices, Where to Buy From, Schedule, Timings and How To Get to Westwood Country Club

The ATX Open 2024 tickets are selling like hot cakes with the presence of big names from the WTA Tour for the event. It will start on February 26 this year, and run till 3rd March, when the final will take place. The WTA 250 event will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas. Here are some facts about the event:

Who is playing in the ATX Open 2024?

In the ascending order of their seeds, the players are Victoria Azarenka, Anhelina Kalinina, Sloane Stephens, Danielle Collins (who is yet to retire), Lucia Bronzetti, Elina Avanesyan, Diane Parry, and Wang Xiyu. Victoria Kasintseva and Katie Volynets are wildcard entries in the tournament, whereas Caty McNally and Anastasija Sevastova will also be playing in the tournament via the ‘Protected Ranking’ system.

What are the ATX Open 2024 tickets prices?

The ticket prices for the ATX Open 2024 begin at $28 for the first-round matches and go up to $99 for the final. There are full-series packages as well which start somewhere between $7735 – $880 and reach up to $1484, in the order of better to best seating position. The basic seating packages are at the most moderate rates, and then it rises to Premium and VIP. The highest price of a ticket is for the ‘President Box’, which costs $14,000.

What is the ATX Open tournament schedule?

The main draw of the ATX Open 2024 will start on the 26th of February. The earlier rounds will be the First Round and Second Round.

Monday, February 26, 2024: First Round

Tuesday, February 27, 2024: First Round

Wednesday, February 28, 2024: First and Second Round

Thursday, February 29, 2024: Second Round

Friday, March 1, 2024: Quarter-Finals

Saturday, March 2, 2024: Semi-Finals

Sunday, March 3, 2024 – Final

There are no off days in between.

Where to buy the ATX Open 2024 tickets from?

The ATX Open 2024 tickets are available on the official website of the ATX Open. The first round and second round tickets are getting sold out very quickly.

How to get to the Westwood Country Club?

The address of the ATX Open 2024 venue is the Westwood Country Club, 3808 W. 35th St. in Austin, Texas – 78703. To reach the venue, there will be shuttles running from the HHSC Winters Building – Lot 26 constantly, starting from an hour before the match starts. The drop-off locations for other modes of transport such as bikes, Uber, Lyft, and Taxis are W 35th Street and Mount Bonnell Road.

Besides these, the bus is the best option to reach Westwood Country Club. From Tarka Indian Kitchen, Sunset Valley, it takes 93 minutes to reach the venue, from Alamo Drafthouse, it takes 52 minutes, from Texas State Teacher’s Association, it takes 44 minutes.

The schedule of the tournament isn’t completely out yet. However, Victoria Azarenka and Anna Kalinskaya are already positioned to play in the first round.