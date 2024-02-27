Danielle Collins vs Olivia Gadecki Prediction and Live Streaming Details of ATX Open 2024 Round 1 Clash: Collins Aims to Bank on Massive Crowd Support

In the ATX Open 2024, the Danielle Collins vs Olivia Gadecki match is all set to start off the tournament for them in a thrilling manner. While Collins is the third seed in the women’s singles draw in the tournament, Gadecki has qualified for the main draw after beating Shelby Rogers 7-5, 2-0 in the sixth qualifier. Gadecki got a walkover in the second set of that match. This should be a brilliant first match.

The Danielle Collins vs Olivia Gadecki match will take place on the outdoor hardcourts of the Westwood Country Club in Austin, Texas. The match will start at around 8.45 pm local time on Tuesday, 27th February.

Danielle Collins is coming on the back of her good performance at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. Although her qualifier match at the Dubai Tennis Championships was canceled, Collins looks in high spirits. In 2021, she won her maiden WTA Tour title at the Palermo Ladies Open, where she beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the final. The same year, Collins won her first WTA 500 title at the Silicon Valley Classic by beating Daria Kasatkina in three sets – 6-3, 6-7 (10-12), 6-1.

She reached her first Majors final in 2022 when she played Ashleigh Barty in the Australian Open final. Although she lost that, it was her best performance to date. Collins was doing well when she lost to Iga Swiatek in the AO 2024 and decided to retire. She still holds that 2024 will be her last year of playing tennis and has competed in a few ATP Tours after the AO so far.

Olivia Gadecki made her WTA Tour debut at the 2021 Gippsland Trophy as a wildcard entrant. Gadecki has won 3 ITF titles to date. but is yet to win any WTA titles so far. It was only in 2023 when Gadecki beat Polia Kudermetova in the Australian Open first round to register her first-ever Majors win. She also debuted in the United Cup last year.

Gadecki has yet to leave any significant mark in the tennis world. But she is only 21 and has only grown as a player. She entered the Top 200 rankings in 2022 and within 150 in 2023.

Olivia Gadecki currently ranks 90th after she moved inside the Top 100 of the WTA rankingsthis year. But Danielle Collins ranks 48th in the world. The SportsRush’s Danielle Collins vs Olivia Gadecki prediction is in favor of the American to win the match.

What does Danielle Collins vs Olivia Gadecki head-to-head tell us?

The Danielle Collins vs Olivia Gadecki clash hasn’t happened before on the WTA Tour. While Collins has a 10-5 win-loss record in 2024, Gadecki has a 5-4 win-loss record this year. The match will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the USA and on Sky Sports in the UK.

The weather in Austin, Texas will remain moderate. At around 8.45 pm, the temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius, the wind speed will be 13 km/h, and with no precipitation.