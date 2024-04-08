Are Daniil Medvedev and Dmitry Medvedev Related? Here’s The Medvedev Roots Explained

Daniil Medvedev has been one of the biggest stars on the ATP Tour. His rise to fame over the years has been impressive, to say the least. With the World No.4 being one of the more popular players in the sport, there have been rising queries about any relation with Dmitry Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev and Dmitry Medvedev aren’t related to each other. Apart from the fact that both of them are from the same nation and have a common last name, there is no connection between the two.

However, it is worth noting that the Russian politician – Dmitry Medvedev – shares the same name as Daniil’s elder brother, per Media Referee.

Fans are often also confused about whether or not Daniil is related to Andrei Medvedev, the 1999 French Open finalist from Russia. It seems understandable as to why people wonder so – both share the same last name. However, Daniil and Andrei aren’t related to each other either.

However, like the Russian star, Andrei also was a distinguished tennis player on tour, having won 11 titles across a respectable career.

Who is the family of Daniil Medvedev?

Daniil Medvedev was born on 11th February 1996 in Moscow to Sergey Medvedev and Olga Medvedev. Medvedev also has Belarusian roots apart from his parents being Russian. Unlike what several fans wonder, neither of his parents were athletes. However, both of them are often spotted at Daniil’s team box, cheering him on during his matches.

While there is very little information available for Daniil’s sisters – Yelena Medvedeva and Yuliya Turchaninova – there is a lot to know about his wife. Back in 2018, Daniil married his then-girlfriend Daria Chernyshkova, who was also a tennis player once upon a time. A little more than four years after being married, the two welcomed their baby daughter – Alisa.