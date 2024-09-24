‘Arrogant’, ‘Establishment Has Got His Back!’: Jannik Sinner Trolled For Comments on Player Burnout

“You don’t have to play. For example, both this year and last year, I skipped some tournaments because I wanted to train. There are choices behind it. Then of course, the season is long, and it’s not easy.”

Sinner’s comments sparked plenty of reactions, and not for good reasons.

Spoken like a boy who got arrogant and rich way too fast and needs to remember where he came from. Players can only play less if they can afford to. Most have no choice. But sure, let’s listen to him and not play if we don’t feel like it — egrrrrl (@egrrrrl8446) September 24, 2024

Maybe u understand other players play clean , don’t take drugs to heal and increase stamina etc u know. They go to Olympics which has great drug testing. And his fandom cry abt others not being supportive when he was charged of two doping tests. What a hypocrite fandom. — PyaasiSherni (@kapeedjan) September 24, 2024

Do you agree with Sinner’s statement about the schedule? pic.twitter.com/OqR7GOaIrE — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 24, 2024

The concerns raised by the likes of Alcaraz, Zverev, and Iga Swiatek about the year-round scheduling are valid. That said, prioritizing a select few tournaments may also benefit them.

Sinner’s decision to skip this year’s Laver Cup proves his clever approach. Rather than pushing himself through another high-profile event, Sinner opted to focus on training and recovery, knowing he has important points to defend.

It’s a tactical decision, especially with key ATP 1000 events and the race to the year-end No. 1 heating up.

By choosing to rest, he’s positioning himself to perform at his best when it matters most. He clearly seems to understand the importance of balancing short-term gains with long-term success.