‘Arrogant’, ‘Establishment Has Got His Back!’: Jannik Sinner Trolled For Comments on Player Burnout

Jannik Sinner has now entered the conversation about the grueling tennis calendar, following comments from both Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.
In a recent press conference, Sinner shared his thoughts, offering a slightly different perspective. He pointed out that while the schedule is intense, players do have choices.
“You don’t have to play. For example, both this year and last year, I skipped some tournaments because I wanted to train. There are choices behind it. Then of course, the season is long, and it’s not easy.”
Sinner’s comments sparked plenty of reactions, and not for good reasons.
The concerns raised by the likes of Alcaraz, Zverev, and Iga Swiatek about the year-round scheduling are valid. That said, prioritizing a select few tournaments may also benefit them.
Sinner’s decision to skip this year’s Laver Cup proves his clever approach. Rather than pushing himself through another high-profile event, Sinner opted to focus on training and recovery, knowing he has important points to defend.
It’s a tactical decision, especially with key ATP 1000 events and the race to the year-end No. 1 heating up.
By choosing to rest, he’s positioning himself to perform at his best when it matters most. He clearly seems to understand the importance of balancing short-term gains with long-term success.