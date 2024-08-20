Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz Joke About Their Bowling Skills in Viral Video

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have already established themselves as two of the best tennis players of their generation. However, their latest activity at the Cincinnati Open 2024 proves that the multiple-time Grand Slam winners possess incredible sporting abilities beyond the tennis court.

The organizers of the Cincinnati Open hosted a unique bowling challenge in the outdoors. Using Wilson cans as the pin, players had to topple them down by rolling medicine balls.

Some of the biggest stars from the ATP and WTA Tours participated in this fun competition. However, Alcaraz and Sabalenka were the names with the best performances, hitting a strike.

Using an unconventional technique, the Belarusian toppled all 10 pins down. She hilariously began praising herself for the “perfect shot” immediately after.

“That’s a professional over here… Look at that perfect shot. I’m so proud of myself right now,” the Cincinnati Open 2024 winner said.

Alcaraz also used this same technique and got the same outcome.

“First one (attempt). Ten out of ten. Easy. I practiced last year,” the Spaniard said after hitting the strike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour)

Barring Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had the cans lined up extremely close to each other, no other player managed to hit a strike. Hence, fans on social media were going gaga over Alcaraz and Sabalenka’s performance.

SABALENKA THE GOAT — Akash (@__cloudchaser) August 19, 2024

Carlos is good at everything — prasad (@Gautam1689349) August 19, 2024

Aryna slayed it https://t.co/PqAIZyzrur — Khurram ali (@Mirragoat) August 19, 2024

The tournament organizers hosted this event after taking inspiration from Carlos’ activities from last year. Since the World No.3 already has experience playing this game, the result wasn’t surprising.

Carlos Alcaraz went viral for ‘bowling’ with his team during the Cincinnati Open 2023

Alcaraz had a great run at the Cincinnati Open 2023. Defeating Tommy Paul and Hubert Hurkacz, the Spaniard reached the finals. However, he ultimately lost to Novak Djokovic in the finals. But Alcaraz would remain to be the talk of the tennis community for multiple days after.

At one point during the tournament, the youngster was in the gym. But instead of working out, the then #1 seed of the competition was playing a fun game of bowling with members of his team.

Bowling in the gym @carlosalcaraz & his team passing the time in a unique fashion #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/uJPTtsteIg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 20, 2023

Hence, it was only right that the tournament organizers gave Carlos Alcaraz credit for their bowling challenge idea this year.