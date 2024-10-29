Aryna Sabalenka Gives Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis Hilarious New Tag on Dubai Trip

No player on the WTA tour is enjoying the tail end of the season any more than Aryna Sabalenka. Apart from winning the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open, and the Wuhan Open, Sabalenka also reached #1 on the rankings list. She took a well-deserved break as a way to treat herself.

Sabalenka, known for her active social media presence, dropped an appreciation post for her boyfriend on Instagram. She called Georgios Frangulis a “content king” while sharing numerous photos from their recent Dubai trip.

Frangulis doesn’t post on his social media as often despite having more than 90k Instagram followers. It is safe to assume that the Belarusian national has given her partner this tag due to all the content she can post because of him. Five of her last seven non-tennis posts include Frangulis.

The power couple has received a downpour of love from fans. Considering the comments posted about each other and their frequent IG posts featuring them, it appears that the two are in for the long game.

Sabalenka and Frangulis support each other

Georgios Frangulis has often been present in Aryna Sabalenka’s team box. He travels the world with her, extending his support in every tournament that she plays. Speaking about his presence and constant support, the WTA star told People in August,

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff.”.

After beating Jessica Pegula in the final of the Cincinnati Masters, Sabalenka touched on it again during the trophy presentation ceremony.

“Special thank you to my boyfriends… boyfriend, I said ‘boyfriends’ oh my god, that’s my terrible English guys. Thank you to my boyfriend for keeping me happy every day, thank you.”

Frangulis studied law in Brazil but has made a name for himself by exploring his entrepreneurial side. He founded a superfood brand named “Oakberry” in 2016 and has expanded over 700 stores in more than 40 countries across the world.

Around the same time that they started dating in early 2024, Sabalenka also became an ambassador of this brand, endorsing it to the millions of social media users who follow her.