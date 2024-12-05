mobile app bar

Aryna Sabalenka Has Hilarious Reaction to WTA’s Spotify Wrapped Inspired Message for Her

Advait Jajodia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the US Open trophy

Sep 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

At the end of each year, Spotify presents users with a personalized summary of their activity known as ‘Wrapped.’ The women’s tennis body adopted this trend to look back at this season, sharing interesting stats under the title ‘WTA Wrapped.’ Among the many reactions this post received, Aryna Sabalenka’s response stood out.

Sabalenka’s phenomenal display in the latter half of the season catapulted her as the World No.1. According to the WTA’s calculations, the Belarusian spent 70,608 minutes (49 days) on top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Women’s Tennis Association (@wta)

Naturally, 70,608 minutes might make it seem like the 26-year-old enjoyed an extended reign as World No. 1. However, to get the satisfaction of being atop for a longer duration, the three-time Grand Slam champion jokingly made a unique request.

“I’d prefer to see in seconds,” Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram Story.

To amuse Sabalenka, her time as World No. 1 translates to 4,236,480 seconds.

This social media activity is just one example of her sense of humor – a trait that, alongside her skillful game, makes her a fan favorite wherever she competes.

Sabalenka left the Arthur Ashe crowd in splits

Aryna Sabalenka had a memorable outing in New York for the US Open 2024. She dropped merely one set en route to winning the title. However, she went viral on social media on multiple occasions for her antics during post-match interviews.

Before her semifinal match against Emma Navarro, Sabalenka attempted to win over the crowd by promising free drinks in exchange for their support. While she did have a few fans cheering her on, most of them at the stadium understandably supported the hometown hero.

After Sabalenka clinched a 6-3, 7-6 victory, the Flushing Meadows crowd erupted in applause, prompting her to cheekily tease them.

“Wow, now you’re cheering for me… it’s a bit late,” Sabalenka hilariously said.

Such humor on and off the court makes Sabalenka a fan favorite and helps maintain high morale within her camp.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 22-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,500+ articles.

Share this article

Don’t miss these