Aryna Sabalenka Has Hilarious Reaction to WTA’s Spotify Wrapped Inspired Message for Her

Sep 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Jessica Pegula in the women’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

At the end of each year, Spotify presents users with a personalized summary of their activity known as ‘Wrapped.’ The women’s tennis body adopted this trend to look back at this season, sharing interesting stats under the title ‘WTA Wrapped.’ Among the many reactions this post received, Aryna Sabalenka’s response stood out.

Sabalenka’s phenomenal display in the latter half of the season catapulted her as the World No.1. According to the WTA’s calculations, the Belarusian spent 70,608 minutes (49 days) on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Tennis Association (@wta)

Naturally, 70,608 minutes might make it seem like the 26-year-old enjoyed an extended reign as World No. 1. However, to get the satisfaction of being atop for a longer duration, the three-time Grand Slam champion jokingly made a unique request.

“I’d prefer to see in seconds,” Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram Story.

Aryna Sabalenka’s sense of humor is arguably the best on the WTA Tour right now, just like her game! pic.twitter.com/faJ8AZtasq — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) December 5, 2024

To amuse Sabalenka, her time as World No. 1 translates to 4,236,480 seconds.

This social media activity is just one example of her sense of humor – a trait that, alongside her skillful game, makes her a fan favorite wherever she competes.

Sabalenka left the Arthur Ashe crowd in splits

Aryna Sabalenka had a memorable outing in New York for the US Open 2024. She dropped merely one set en route to winning the title. However, she went viral on social media on multiple occasions for her antics during post-match interviews.

Before her semifinal match against Emma Navarro, Sabalenka attempted to win over the crowd by promising free drinks in exchange for their support. While she did have a few fans cheering her on, most of them at the stadium understandably supported the hometown hero.

After Sabalenka clinched a 6-3, 7-6 victory, the Flushing Meadows crowd erupted in applause, prompting her to cheekily tease them.

“Wow, now you’re cheering for me… it’s a bit late,” Sabalenka hilariously said.

Sabalenka after reaching back to back US Open finals “You’re back in the US Open final. What does it mean to you?” *crowd cheers* Aryna: “Guys, now you’re cheering for me. Wow. It’s a bit too late” pic.twitter.com/2hWgXbDc7Q — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 6, 2024

Such humor on and off the court makes Sabalenka a fan favorite and helps maintain high morale within her camp.